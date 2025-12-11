LIVE TV
Check Out These 8 Powerful Relationship Lessons From Pookie Couple Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Anniversary: Cricketer Virat Kohli and Actress Anushka Sharma remain one of India’s most beloved power couples, an effortless mix of grace, discipline, warmth and mutual admiration. What began as a low-key connection far from the public gaze has blossomed into a partnership that fans admire for its sincerity and balance.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 11, 2025 16:45:21 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Anniversary: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma remain one of India’s most beloved power couples, an effortless mix of grace, discipline, warmth and mutual admiration. What began as a low-key connection far from the public gaze has blossomed into a partnership that fans admire for its sincerity and balance.

Through the years, the two have proven that strong individuals can build an even stronger relationship without dimming each other’s light. Virat often acknowledges that Anushka brings calm and clarity to his world, while Anushka credits Virat’s honesty, consistency and grounded nature for anchoring her. Whether navigating the pressures of cricket, the demands of cinema, parenthood, or their shared advocacy for social causes, the couple stands firmly by each other’s side.

As they celebrate another anniversary, “Virushka” continue to show why they are adored not for the glamour that surrounds them, but for the authenticity with which they protect their bond, respect their differences, and nurture their growth together.

Here are 8 relationship lessons from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma:

1. Mutual Respect Comes First

Their relationship thrives on deep respect for each other’s choices, individuality and professional journeys.

2. Be Each Other’s Safe Space

They support one another wholeheartedly, whether it’s triumphs, setbacks, doubts or new beginnings.

3. Protect Your Personal World

Despite intense scrutiny, they draw clear boundaries, prioritising mental peace, family time, and privacy.

4. Balance Work and Togetherness

From quick getaways to cozy moments at home, they consciously make room for quality time amid packed schedules.

5. Honest Communication Builds Trust

They value open conversations, ensuring transparency and trust remain at the core of their bond.

6. Keep the Playfulness Alive

Their candid, goofy moments show how laughter and friendship are essential ingredients of a lasting relationship.

7. Grow Individually, Evolve Together

They encourage each other’s ambitions while staying rooted in their own identities growing side by side, not into each other’s shadows.

8. Small Gestures Make Big Differences

For them, it’s the everyday acts of love, kindness, attentiveness, and thoughtfulness that truly matter.

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 4:45 PM IST
QUICK LINKS