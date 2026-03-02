LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > How to Make Bhaang for Holi 2026? Traditional Method, Ingredients & Important Safety Tips | Step-by-Step Guide

Learn how to make traditional Holi bhaang at home with this easy festive recipe, plus safety tips, legal facts, and why this iconic drink is a Holi favourite across North India.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: March 2, 2026 17:26:55 IST

How To Make Bhaang This Holi 2026?

As Holi arrives, the festive tradition of bhaang once again becomes a part of celebrations across North India. Prepared from cannabis leaves and blended into thandai or lassi, bhaang has long been associated with Holi festivities. The drink is especially popular in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, where Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Alongside colors, music, and sweets, bhaang adds a festive and cultural dimension to Holi celebrations.

What is Bhang?

Traditional Bhang Thandai Recipe (Holi Special)

Ingredients

For thandai base:

  • Almonds

  • Cashews & pistachios

  • Melon seeds & poppy seeds

  • Fennel seeds

  • Black pepper & cardamom

  • Rose water & saffron

  • Sugar or honey

  • Milk

Thandai is typically made from nuts, seeds, spices, and milk blended into a cooling drink.

For bhang infusion:

  • Bhang paste or powder (licensed source) \ “bhaang ka gola” 

  • A small quantity is used for flavor and effect

Step-by-Step Preparation

Step 1: Soak & Grind

  • Soak almonds, seeds, and spices in water.

  • Grind into a smooth paste.

Traditional recipes grind soaked nuts and spices to form a flavor base.

Step 2: Prepare the Thandai

  • Add the paste to chilled milk.

  • Mix sugar, saffron, and rose water.

  • Let it rest so flavors blend.

Milk absorbs the flavors when allowed to rest before straining.

Step 3: Add Bhang

  • Grind bhang leaves into a paste.

  • Strain and mix a small amount into the thandai.

  • Stir well and chill.

Cannabis leaves are traditionally ground into paste and mixed into drinks.

Step 4: Chill & Serve

  • Refrigerate for a few hours.

  • Serve cold with crushed nuts or rose petals.

Taste & Effects

  • Flavor: creamy, nutty, mildly spicy, aromatic.

  • Cooling drink ideal for warm spring weather.

  • Effects vary based on quantity and tolerance.

Safety & Responsible Consumption

  • Start with very small quantities.

  • Avoid mixing with alcohol.

  • Not recommended for people with medical conditions or low tolerance.

  • Effects may take 30–90 minutes to appear.

Non-Intoxicating Alternative

You can skip bhang and enjoy plain thandai, the festive Holi drink loved across North India.

Disclaimer

Bhaang is a cannabis-based preparation and its sale, possession, and consumption are regulated under Indian law, with rules varying by state. It should only be purchased from licensed vendors and consumed where legally permitted. This content is for informational and cultural purposes only and does not encourage misuse. Individuals should consume responsibly and avoid use if they are underage, pregnant, driving, or have medical conditions.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 5:26 PM IST
How to Make Bhaang for Holi 2026? Traditional Method, Ingredients & Important Safety Tips | Step-by-Step Guide

