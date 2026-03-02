How to Make Bhaang for Holi 2026? Traditional Method, Ingredients & Important Safety Tips | Step-by-Step Guide

How To Make Bhaang This Holi 2026?
As Holi arrives, the festive tradition of bhaang once again becomes a part of celebrations across North India. Prepared from cannabis leaves and blended into thandai or lassi, bhaang has long been associated with Holi festivities. The drink is especially popular in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, where Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Alongside colors, music, and sweets, bhaang adds a festive and cultural dimension to Holi celebrations.
What is Bhang?
-
Bhang is a paste made from the leaves and flowers of the cannabis plant.
-
It is traditionally mixed into drinks like bhang thandai or lassi during Holi celebrations.
-
The drink is culturally associated with festivals like Holi and Maha Shivratri.
Traditional Bhang Thandai Recipe (Holi Special)
Ingredients
For thandai base:
-
Almonds
-
Cashews & pistachios
-
Melon seeds & poppy seeds
-
Fennel seeds
-
Black pepper & cardamom
-
Rose water & saffron
-
Sugar or honey
-
Milk
Thandai is typically made from nuts, seeds, spices, and milk blended into a cooling drink.
For bhang infusion:
-
Bhang paste or powder (licensed source) \ “bhaang ka gola”
-
A small quantity is used for flavor and effect
Step-by-Step Preparation
Step 1: Soak & Grind
-
Soak almonds, seeds, and spices in water.
-
Grind into a smooth paste.
Traditional recipes grind soaked nuts and spices to form a flavor base.
Step 2: Prepare the Thandai
-
Add the paste to chilled milk.
-
Mix sugar, saffron, and rose water.
-
Let it rest so flavors blend.
Milk absorbs the flavors when allowed to rest before straining.
Step 3: Add Bhang
-
Grind bhang leaves into a paste.
-
Strain and mix a small amount into the thandai.
-
Stir well and chill.
Cannabis leaves are traditionally ground into paste and mixed into drinks.
Step 4: Chill & Serve
-
Refrigerate for a few hours.
-
Serve cold with crushed nuts or rose petals.
Taste & Effects
-
Flavor: creamy, nutty, mildly spicy, aromatic.
-
Cooling drink ideal for warm spring weather.
-
Effects vary based on quantity and tolerance.
Safety & Responsible Consumption
-
Start with very small quantities.
-
Avoid mixing with alcohol.
-
Not recommended for people with medical conditions or low tolerance.
-
Effects may take 30–90 minutes to appear.
Non-Intoxicating Alternative
You can skip bhang and enjoy plain thandai, the festive Holi drink loved across North India.
Disclaimer
Bhaang is a cannabis-based preparation and its sale, possession, and consumption are regulated under Indian law, with rules varying by state. It should only be purchased from licensed vendors and consumed where legally permitted. This content is for informational and cultural purposes only and does not encourage misuse. Individuals should consume responsibly and avoid use if they are underage, pregnant, driving, or have medical conditions.
