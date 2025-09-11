LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > How To Make Tofu At Home: Easy Steps For Fresh Plant Based Protein

Making tofu at home is simple and rewarding. Soak and blend soybeans, extract and boil the soy milk, then curdle it with lemon juice or vinegar. Strain the curds, press them into shape, and refrigerate. Fresh homemade tofu is healthier, free of preservatives, and ideal for various recipes like stir-fries, curries, or salads. It’s a cost-effective way to enjoy this versatile, heart-friendly protein right from your kitchen.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 11, 2025 15:52:54 IST

Tofu, is also known as bean curd, is a versatile and nutritious plant based protein made from soyabeans. It is a staple vegetarian and vegan diets worldwide due to its high protein content, zero cholesterol, and heart healthy benefits. Making tofu at home is simple, cost-effective, and ensures you get a fresh, chemical-free product. This guide will walk you through the process of making tofu in your own kitchen with just a few ingredients.

Ingredients You Will Need

Before you start, gather these basic ingredients:

  • 2 cups of soybeans
  • 6-7 cups of water
  • 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, vinegar, or nigari
  • A clean cheesecloth or muslin cloth
  • A heavy object or tofu press

  1. Soak the Soybeans- Rinse the soybeans thoroughly and soak them in water overnight or for at least 8-12 hours. This softens the beans and makes them easier to grind, ensuring smooth soy milk extraction.

  2. Blend the Soybeans- Drain the soaked soybeans and place them in a blender with 6-7 cups of fresh water. Blend until you get a smooth, creamy mixture. This will be the base for your soy milk.

  3. Extract the Soy Milk- Pour the blended mixture through a cheesecloth placed over a large pot. Squeeze out as much liquid as possible. The liquid you collect is soy milk, while the leftover pulp is okara, which can be used for other recipes like cookies or veggie patties.

  4. Boil the Soy Milk- Bring the soy milk to a gentle boil over medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent sticking. Let it simmer for 5-10 minutes to remove the raw bean taste and enhance flavor.

  5. Add the Coagulant- Turn off the heat and slowly add lemon juice, vinegar, or nigari while gently stirring. This will cause the soy milk to curdle, separating into curds and whey. Cover the pot and let it sit for 15-20 minutes to set completely.

  6. Strain the Curdled Mixture- Line a colander with a clean cheesecloth and carefully pour in the mixture. Gather the cloth’s edges and squeeze out excess liquid. Shape the curds into a block and place a heavy object on top to press out the remaining water. Leave it for 20-30 minutes.

  7. Your Homemade Tofu is Ready!- Unwrap the tofu carefully, rinse it with cold water to firm it up, and store it in fresh water in the refrigerator. It stays fresh for 3-4 days.

Conclusion

Making tofu at home is not only simple but also a great way to enjoy fresh, preservative-free, and nutritious plant-based protein. With just soybeans, water, and a natural coagulant, you can create a versatile ingredient perfect for stir-fries, curries, salads, and more. Homemade tofu ensures better quality, taste, and health benefits, especially for those seeking a heart-friendly and vegan protein source. By following these easy steps, you can save money, reduce waste, and add a wholesome, protein-packed food to your daily diet. Fresh, homemade tofu is truly a healthy choice for you and your family.

Tags: curdledhomemadesoybeantofuvinegar

