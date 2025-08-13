Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More

We all know billionaires roll deep with crazy cash, but what’s often overlooked is their watch game. These aren’t just fancy clocks they’re freakin’ masterpieces that scream wealth, taste, and sometimes, just pure madness.

Here are the top 7 watches owned by the biggest ballers

1. Bernard Arnault – Patek Philippe Nautilus 5740 with Tiffany Dial

This guy’s basically the king of luxury, and his watch matches that. Bernard Arnault’s got a Patek Philippe Nautilus with a Tiffany blue dial, which is ultra-rare and costs a mind-blowing $6.5 million. Yeah, millions with an “s.” This watch is a one-of-a-kind flex.

Bernard Arnault Patek Philippe Nautilus 5740 with Tiffany Dial

2. Anant Ambani – Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon 6002R-001

Anant Ambani isn’t just carrying wealth, he’s wearing it. His Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon is basically a tiny, super complicated art piece on his wrist, dripping in rose gold and fancy enamel. This bad boy is worth around $6 Million

Anant Ambani – Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon 6002R-001

3. Elon Musk- Richard Mille RM029

Elon’s watch choice is sleek, modern, and totally him. The Richard Mille RM029 with a black dial and titanium case costs around $150,000 not cheap, but for Musk, probably pocket change. It’s futuristic and sharp, just like his tech empire.

Elon Musk – Richard Mille RM029

4. Larry Ellison- Richard Mille RM005

Larry Ellison’s rocking a Richard Mille RM005 with a skeleton dial. It’s a mix of tech and bling, costing about $125,000. High-tech, high-status, and no compromises.

Larry Ellison- Richard Mille RM005

5. Warren Buffett – Rolex Day-Date

The Oracle of Omaha keeps it classic. Warren Buffett’s Rolex Day-Date, aka the “President” watch, is all about timeless style with an 18k yellow gold case. It’s worth about $42,000, a modest number compared to others but pure class.

Warren Buffett - Rolex Day-Date

6. Jeff Bezos- Ulysse Nardin Dual Time

Bezos’s watch is practical yet luxe. The Ulysse Nardin Dual Time features stainless steel and a GMT function, perfect for a guy who’s always jetting around. It’s valued at about $12,900 functional with a touch of flash.

Jeff Bezos- Ulysse Nardin Dual Time

7. Bill Gates – Tag Heuer Professional 2000

Bill Gates keeps it low-key, rocking a Tag Heuer Professional 2000 that costs around $1,400. For a billionaire worth billions, that’s seriously humble and honestly, kinda refreshing.

Bill Gates - Tag Heuer Professional 2000

At the end of the day, these watches aren’t just about crazy money they’re a glimpse into who these billionaires are. Whether it’s Arnault’s insanely rare Patek or Bill Gates keeping it chill with a simple Tag Heuer, their watches show off their style, vibe, and how they roll. Because when you’re that rich, time isn’t just time.

