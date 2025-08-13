LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More

Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More

Discover the top 7 jaw-dropping watches owned by billionaires like Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk, and Warren Buffett. From million-dollar Patek Philippe masterpieces to humble Tag Heuer classics, these timepieces showcase unmatched wealth, style, and personality in the world of luxury watches.

Luxury Timepieces Worn by Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos & More
Luxury Timepieces Worn by Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos & More

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 13, 2025 15:58:49 IST

We all know billionaires roll deep with crazy cash, but what’s often overlooked is their watch game. These aren’t just fancy clocks they’re freakin’ masterpieces that scream wealth, taste, and sometimes, just pure madness.

Here are the top 7 watches owned by the biggest ballers

1. Bernard Arnault – Patek Philippe Nautilus 5740 with Tiffany Dial

This guy’s basically the king of luxury, and his watch matches that. Bernard Arnault’s got a Patek Philippe Nautilus with a Tiffany blue dial, which is ultra-rare and costs a mind-blowing $6.5 million. Yeah, millions with an “s.” This watch is a one-of-a-kind flex.

Bernard Arnault Patek Philippe Nautilus 5740 with Tiffany Dial

Bernard Arnault Patek Philippe Nautilus 5740 with Tiffany Dial

2. Anant Ambani – Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon 6002R-001

Anant Ambani isn’t just carrying wealth, he’s wearing it. His Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon is basically a tiny, super complicated art piece on his wrist, dripping in rose gold and fancy enamel. This bad boy is worth around $6 Million 

Anant Ambani – Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon 6002R-001

Anant Ambani – Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon 6002R-001

3. Elon Musk- Richard Mille RM029

Elon’s watch choice is sleek, modern, and totally him. The Richard Mille RM029 with a black dial and titanium case costs around $150,000 not cheap, but for Musk, probably pocket change. It’s futuristic and sharp, just like his tech empire.

Elon Musk – Richard Mille RM029

Elon Musk – Richard Mille RM029

4. Larry Ellison- Richard Mille RM005

Larry Ellison’s rocking a Richard Mille RM005 with a skeleton dial. It’s a mix of tech and bling, costing about $125,000. High-tech, high-status, and no compromises.

Larry Ellison- Richard Mille RM005

Larry Ellison- Richard Mille RM005

5. Warren Buffett – Rolex Day-Date

The Oracle of Omaha keeps it classic. Warren Buffett’s Rolex Day-Date, aka the “President” watch, is all about timeless style with an 18k yellow gold case. It’s worth about $42,000, a modest number compared to others but pure class.

Warren Buffett - Rolex Day-Date

Warren Buffett - Rolex Day-Date

6. Jeff Bezos- Ulysse Nardin Dual Time

Bezos’s watch is practical yet luxe. The Ulysse Nardin Dual Time features stainless steel and a GMT function, perfect for a guy who’s always jetting around. It’s valued at about $12,900 functional with a touch of flash.

Jeff Bezos- Ulysse Nardin Dual Time

Jeff Bezos- Ulysse Nardin Dual Time

7. Bill Gates – Tag Heuer Professional 2000

Bill Gates keeps it low-key, rocking a Tag Heuer Professional 2000 that costs around $1,400. For a billionaire worth billions, that’s seriously humble and honestly, kinda refreshing.

Bill Gates - Tag Heuer Professional 2000

Bill Gates - Tag Heuer Professional 2000

At the end of the day, these watches aren’t just about crazy money they’re a glimpse into who these billionaires are. Whether it’s Arnault’s insanely rare Patek or Bill Gates keeping it chill with a simple Tag Heuer, their watches show off their style, vibe, and how they roll. Because when you’re that rich, time isn’t just time.

Also Read: The Celebrity A-List: Who’s Wearing The Most Jaw-Dropping Engagement Rings In 2025?

Tags: billionaire watchesluxury watches

RELATED News

You’re Probably Ignoring These Tiny Habits That Shape Your Life
The Celebrity A-List: Who’s Wearing The Most Jaw-Dropping Engagement Rings In 2025?
Finding Serenity In Chaos: 7 Slow Living Practices
Life Lessons Learned Too Late: 6 Insights For A Better Life
Why Korean Sheet Masks Are Taking Over the Skincare World

LATEST NEWS

‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Former RCB Player Joins Adult Site, Sparks Controversy: League Imposes Promotion Ban
Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?