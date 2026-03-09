LIVE TV
Who Is Maheika Sharma? Being Called 'Lucky Charm' By This Sportsman Spotted Sharing A Kiss After India's T20 Win- Check Career, Net Worth, Age And More

Who Is Maheika Sharma? Being Called ‘Lucky Charm’ By This Sportsman Spotted Sharing A Kiss After India’s T20 Win- Check Career, Net Worth, Age And More

Celebrating the historic victory on the field, Hardik was joined by his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, who rushed over to embrace Hardik Pandya and planted a sweet peck on his cheek.

Maheika Sharma (Photo: IG)
Maheika Sharma (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 9, 2026 12:10:07 IST

Who Is Maheika Sharma? Being Called ‘Lucky Charm’ By This Sportsman Spotted Sharing A Kiss After India’s T20 Win- Check Career, Net Worth, Age And More

Mahieka is a model and actress with an academic background in Economics and Finance. She has appeared in music videos, independent films, and promotional campaigns for brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. In addition to her screen work, she has walked the runway for celebrated designers including Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani.

Her relationship with Hardik first came into the spotlight in October 2025 when the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport while leaving for a holiday. Since then, their lively and affectionate chemistry on Instagram has been widely admired by fans.

Engagement rumours began circulating after Hardik and Mahieka hosted a Hanuman Hawan at their residence. Addressing the speculation — along with pregnancy rumours — the supermodel shared a playful Instagram Story that read, “me watching the internet decide I’m engaged but I just wear nice jewelry every day.” She followed it with another post responding to the pregnancy gossip, writing, “wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumors.”

Amid roaring cheers and confetti-filled celebrations following India’s T20 World Cup triumph, Hardik Pandya shared a romantic moment that quickly caught everyone’s attention. Celebrating the historic victory on the field, Hardik was joined by his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, who rushed over to embrace him and planted a sweet peck on his cheek. The visibly elated cricketer later gushed about her, affectionately calling Mahieka his “lucky charm.”

The couple share an eight-year age difference. Mahieka celebrated her 25th birthday on February 19, while Hardik will turn 33 in October this year.

Mahieka completed her schooling in New Delhi before pursuing higher education in Economics and Finance. She later broadened her academic experience by studying Community Psychology in the United States, adding depth to her public persona beyond the world of glamour.

After completing her studies, she decided to pursue a full-time career in the fashion industry. Through brand campaigns, runway shows, and digital collaborations, Mahieka gradually built a strong presence, with her poised on-screen persona helping her gain early recognition.

Her work has also earned industry appreciation, including a “Model of the Year” recognition in recent years. Such accolades have further strengthened her reputation and market demand within the fashion world.

Mahieka’s estimated net worth is believed to be between Rs 3–5 crore. Her earnings primarily come from modelling assignments, endorsements, collaborations, and digital campaigns. As her portfolio continues to grow, her financial trajectory appears to be steadily rising.

Hardik and Natasa’s son, Agastya, also appears to share a warm bond with Mahieka. She was seen looking after him during the previous semi-final match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The couple, who appear deeply in love, were also spotted sharing a kiss at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday — a moment that quickly caught fans’ attention and sparked speculation about whether wedding bells could be on the horizon sooner than expected.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 12:10 PM IST
