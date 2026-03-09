LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nita Ambani Dances With Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan To Salman Khan's Iconic Song; Viral Video Leaves Fans Stunned

A lavish wedding of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji turned unforgettable when Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan danced to Salaam-e-Ishq. The energetic performance wowed guests, while behind-the-scenes glimpses shared by Orhan Awatramani went viral across social media.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 9, 2026 11:30:39 IST

The wedding between Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji attracted public attention because it displayed extravagant wealth and included a rare moment when Bollywood actors danced with business executives who belonged to royal families.

A video currently making waves across social media platforms shows Nita Ambani and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan dancing together to the upbeat rhythm of Salaam-e-Ishq.

The three dancers delivered such impressive performances of their dance steps that they created a thrilling atmosphere that maintained the interest of wedding guests and online viewers who watched them.

Iconic Performance

The performance of three leading dancers through their synchronized dance movements created the main attraction for the night.

Aishwarya Rai, who achieved worldwide fame through her elegant dancing and her expert technical skills, used a stunning dark blue embellished dress to lead the performance.

Abhishek Bachchan matched her energetic performance through his matching bandhgala, while Nita Ambani showed her own style through her bright emerald-green traditional dress.

The couple’s joyful dance performance, which used the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy classic “Salaam-e-Ishq,” became the event’s most popular attraction because it combined movie-style entertainment with a wealthy family’s formal celebration.



Social Media

The main performance presented the best show, while digital platforms received exclusive behind-the-scenes content, which social media personality Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, shared.

He showed his Instagram followers the event by posting stories that included photos of him together with the newlyweds and other guests, including Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, and Shalini Passi.

The viral dance-off video together with the private wedding footage shows how high-society weddings have transformed into public cultural events because of the strong celebrity presence which generates immediate social media exposure.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 11:08 AM IST
Tags: abhishek bachchanAishwarya Rai BachchanNita AmbaniSalaam-e-Ishq

