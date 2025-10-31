India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd T20I: Can SuryaKumar Yadav Led Team India Defeat Mitchell Marsh Australia In The 2nd T20 Match?

In the 2nd T20I at the MCG, India will face Australia and will continue their aggressive strategy under Captain SuryaKumar Yadav after the rain affected opener. But rain threatens to halt play again as both teams will look to experiment with new combinations ahead of their upcoming series. Match begins at 1:45 PM and toss at 1:15 PM IST.

IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, India vs Australia 2nd T20I Scorecard LIVE: As India heads into the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the team is feeling good about their momentum, driven by a successful return to form from skipper Suryakumar Yadav and a new fearless approach to batting. The first match in Canberra was rained out, but India was well on its way to a good score at 97 runs for the loss of one wicket off just 9.4 overs when the rain came, with Suryakumar scoring 39 runs off 24 balls, and including a monster six off Josh Hazlewood that was a whopping 125 metres in distance. The team’s new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is promoting an ultra aggressive mentality to batting, seeking Big Totals (250+)no matter the chance of collapsing on their batting. With Shubman Gill and Captain SuryaKumar Yadav going today, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube could also all play today in making a young power house of hitters batting group. The bowling group also includes Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Australia will counter with a power-house batting group of their own, consisting of tough power hitters like Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, but their bowling unit is at peak as well, without Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Fans just hope it does not rain there in Melbourne again today. Match begins at 1:45 PM and toss at 1:15 PM IST.