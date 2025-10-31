LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: AUS wins toss and opts to bowl first vs IND in Melbourne. The MCG is typically in need of humorous schemes and vigorous intent and India seemed to have no apprehension of assaulting cricket. Australia meanwhile will exploit domestic conditions and attempt to destabilize India at the initial phases and the stage is now prearranged towards a rogue battle.

(Image Credit: News X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 31, 2025 13:34:24 IST

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Australia wins toss and opts to bowl first vs India in Melbourne. The Indian national cricket team and Australian national cricket team (also referred to as T20 national cricket team) match that is also the second of the five matches in the series is to be played on Friday, October 31st 2025 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia.  

When will the 2nd T20 match between India and Australia be played?

The series is to be played on Friday, October 31st 2025 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia.  

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd T20I in Melbourne

IND vs AUS  2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

The first game in the series was canceled due to rainfall at Canberra providing both teams an opportunity to succeed in the early stages of the series consisting of five games. India will eagerly jump and will use the new formation to assume the series lead and Australia will be attempting to recover in front of an audience that is at home.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live 

The match is also watched by the fans in India starting 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) with the toss taking place at around 1:15 PM.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Where to watch live telecast of the Second T20 match between India and Australia in India? – TV Channel

It is being broadcasted on the Star Sports national network and can be streamed on the mobile and online platform Jio Hotstar. This massive availability ensures the fans in India follow the action either at home or on the road. With contingency planning, however, the broadcasters and streaming services are already established as the initial match depends on the weather conditions.

India vs Australia Live Streaming: What will be the venue for the 2nd T20 match between India and Australia on October 31?

India walk into the game with optimism on the cricketing front due to positive scores made in the batting front, a riotous 24 run 39 ball strike by the beak and thump captain, Suryakumar Yadav, who hit a massive six and good shows by the young batsmen, Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Where to watch India and Australia 2nd T20I Match LIVE on Mobile APPS?

They are also well balanced in their bowling attack, which gives them the opportunity of defending the totals in adverse conditions. The MCG is typically in need of humorous schemes and vigorous intent and India seemed to have no apprehension of assaulting cricket. Australia meanwhile will exploit domestic conditions and attempt to destabilize India at the initial phases and the stage is now prearranged towards a rogue battle.

Also Read: Melbourne Weather: Will Rain Disrupt The India vs Australia 2nd T20I At The MCG Again?

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 1:23 PM IST
IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

