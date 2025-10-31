LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Melbourne Weather: Will Rain Disrupt The India vs Australia 2nd T20I At The MCG Again?

Melbourne Weather: Will Rain Disrupt The India vs Australia 2nd T20I At The MCG Again?

India and Australia are set to clash again in the second T20I at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground after rain washed out the opener in Canberra. Both sides will aim to gain early momentum in the five-match series. However, weather forecasts for Melbourne hint at possible showers that could again disrupt play.

India and Australia meet for 2nd T20I at MCG after rain-hit Canberra match; weather may impact play again in Melbourne. Photo: X.
India and Australia meet for 2nd T20I at MCG after rain-hit Canberra match; weather may impact play again in Melbourne. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 31, 2025 09:31:45 IST

Melbourne Weather: Will Rain Disrupt The India vs Australia 2nd T20I At The MCG Again?

India and Australia will resume their five-match T20I series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 3,1 after the rain-marred opener in Canberra. Both teams will look to secure an early lead and build momentum in the series. Persistent rain played spoilsport at the Manuka Oval, allowing just 9.4 overs of play before officials were forced to abandon the match. Australian captain Mitchell Marsh had won the toss and opted to field first.

India carried their attacking form from the Asia Cup 2025, continuing their fearless approach from the outset. Opener Abhishek Sharma, who had been in blistering touch during the regional tournament in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, got off to a brisk start before falling for 19 after a rare mistimed shot.

India Vs Australia: First Match Abandoned In Canberra

Despite Abhishek’s early dismissal, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav maintained the momentum, treating fans to some exquisite strokeplay. Gill entertained the packed stands with an unbeaten 37 off 20 deliveries, while Suryakumar, showing glimpses of his best form, struck 39 not out off 24 balls, relishing the true pace and bounce of the Canberra surface.

Just as the pair looked set to push India towards a commanding total, heavy rain returned and ended all hopes of a resumption. The Australian bowlers, who had been under attack from both ends, found relief only through the weather intervention..

Melbourne Weather Report

The weather, however, could once again play a decisive role in the second T20I. Forecasts indicate cloud cover and possible showers over Melbourne, potentially causing a delayed start. Conditions are expected to improve as the evening progresses, offering hope for a full contest.

Temperatures in Victoria’s capital are likely to range between 13°C and 21°C, with humidity near 40% and winds blowing at around 6 km/h – similar to the chilly conditions faced in Canberra.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 9:31 AM IST
Melbourne Weather: Will Rain Disrupt The India vs Australia 2nd T20I At The MCG Again?

QUICK LINKS