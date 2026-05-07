Emirates Employee Bonus: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum praised Emirates employees for their work and strength during a very tough time for the airline. He remembered the crisis in March 2026. Said that although it would be just a memory the bravery of the staff would always be remembered. The situation was really tough for the company. Employees came forward with dedication, expertise and enthusiasm. Sheikh Ahmed thanked all the workers for helping to get things running again supporting passengers and keeping services going. He said their efforts were crucial in helping Emirates get back on track and stay stable.

Emirates employees showed courage and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum was grateful for their dedication, to Emirates. The employees hard work helped Emirates to recover and stay strong.

Emirates broke ‘almost every financial record’

Strong Financial Performance: Emirates made a record profit before tax. They also had record revenue and strong cash reserves.

Operational Resilience: The airline got back on track fast. It faced problems but managed to start flying again in just a few weeks. The airline restored its operations quickly

Customer Commitment:

Emirates kept flying so that passengers could get back, to their families take care of emergencies and help businesses. Emirates did this to support people who really needed to travel. Emirates wanted to make sure that passengers could reunite with their families and manage any emergencies that came up. Emirates also worked to support businesses that relied on them for travel.

Cargo Operations:

Emirates and dnata cargo teams made sure essential goods and medical supplies kept moving across the region. They worked hard to do this. The teams, at Emirates and dnata cargo helped move these goods.

The region benefited from their efforts.

Recovery Speed: The airline got back, to working at 58 percent of what it was doing before by the end of March. This is a good sign that the airline is bouncing back quickly. The airline is showing that it can recover from times and the airline is doing it fast.

Crisis Management: The article highlights the importance of contingency planning, teamwork and decisive leadership during uncertain times.

Human Effort: Employees and frontline staff were central to stabilising operations and maintaining essential services.

Leadership Response: UAE authorities helped a lot by setting up air routes. They made sure people were safe.

They prioritised safety too. The UAE authorities played a role in all this.

Emirates Says It Broke Every Financial Record Despite The Crisis

Emirates Group announced that they broke every financial record, which is really something considering they had a tough time at the start of the year. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum sent a message to all the employees. He was full of praise for the staff members who helped the airline get back on its feet quickly during the crisis. He said they did a job keeping everything running smoothly even when things were really tough. Sheikh Ahmed said that the year was like two parts. For the 11 months Emirates was doing really well and moving forward with its plans.

With all these problems Emirates still managed to make a record profit and their revenue and cash reserves were really high. Sheikh Ahmed said it was one of the financial years the airline has ever had. He admitted that with backup plans in place the sudden problems caused a lot of uncertainty.. Emirates decided to keep operating because a lot of passengers were counting on them to get home see their families and transport important goods. He also wanted to thank the leaders of the United Arab Emirates for acting to protect travellers and people living there. Sheikh Ahmed said that creating air corridors really helped Emirates . By the end of March Emirates had already restored 60% of its normal flights.