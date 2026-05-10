Gold Price Today (10 May 2026) in UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: 18K, 22K, 24K Latest Market Updates

Gold prices in the Gulf were really high on Sunday 10 May 2026. This is because people who invest in gold are keeping an eye on the economy around the world. The US dollar is also on their radar. In the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman people are still buying gold even though its expensive. People who buy jewellery tourists and investors check gold prices every day. This is because gold prices in the Middle East have been changing a lot over the few weeks. Millions of people visit Dubai every year to buy gold. In some places prices were a bit lower, than the day Analysts think gold prices will keep changing a lot in 2026. This will depend on prices, interest rates.

The Gulf region is one most popular area because of gold trade centre for all over the world . Millions of people go to Dubai every year to buy gold. The prices of 18K, 22K and 24K gold are still really high compared to what they were in 2025.. In some places the prices were a little lower than they were the day before. Analysts think that gold prices will keep changing a lot for the rest of 2026. This will depend on what happens with prices and interest rates, around the world and what happens between countries. Gold prices will likely stay high because of these things.

UAE Gold Price Today – Dubai and Abu Dhabi Rates

Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to report some of the most closely watched gold prices in the world. According to the latest bullion market updates, UAE gold rates today are:

24K Gold – AED 568.25 per gram

22K Gold – AED 526.25 per gram

21K Gold – AED 504.50 per gram

18K Gold – AED 432.50 per gram

The Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group said that gold prices did not change much today. They are the same as they were on Saturday evening. We might see some changes in the prices tonight when people trade.

People really like to buy gold in Dubai. This is because Dubai has taxes and very good quality gold. The gold shops in Dubai also try to sell things for prices than other places. A lot of people from India, Saudi Arabia, Europe and Africa come to Dubai to buy gold. They like to go to the gold markets and the fancy shopping malls because the prices are good. Dubai gold is a choice, for these people. They buy gold from Dubai gold souks and luxury malls because they think it is a good deal.

Dubai Gold Market Sees Strong Weekend Demand

Jewellery traders in Dubai say they had a lot of customers this weekend with high prices. Many people are still buying gold for weddings to invest and for occasions. Experts think that people keep buying gold when prices go up because they see it as a good way to keep their money safe in countries like those, in the Gulf and South Asia.

Abu Dhabi Gold Prices Today

Abu Dhabi gold prices generally remain aligned with Dubai because both markets follow international bullion benchmarks closely.

Today’s estimated Abu Dhabi rates include:

24K Gold – AED 568.25 per gram

22K Gold – AED 526.25 per gram

18K Gold – AED 432.50 per gram

Saudi Arabia Gold Price Today

Saudi Arabia’s gold market also remained strong today amid continuing demand from investors and jewellery buyers across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

Latest Saudi Arabia gold rates:

24K Gold – SAR 585 per gram

22K Gold – SAR 535 per gram

18K Gold – SAR 437.70 per gram

Riyadh and Jeddah Jewellery Markets Remain Active

The businessman of Riyadh and Jeddah are has been declared that that there are a huge demand of gold on weekend as well as normal days as well This is because a lot of people in Saudi are still buying gold even though the price of gold keeps going down. For people gold is not just something they wear as jewellery but it is also a way to keep their money safe especially when they are not sure what is going to happen with the economy.

Many people who sell gold think that more people will want to buy gold if the price of gold around the world keeps going up. This could happen because of problems between countries and worries about inflation.

Safe-haven investment demand for gold is something that people are looking at because they want to keep their money safe. Gold is like a place to put money when people are worried, about what is going on in the world.

Qatar Gold Price Today

Latest Qatar gold prices include:

24K Gold – Around QAR 547 per gram

22K Gold – Around QAR 504 per gram

18K Gold – Around QAR 412.50 per gram

Jewellery demand in Qatar has remained steady despite higher bullion rates because gold continues to be viewed as a reliable investment option during uncertain global economic conditions.

Doha’s gold market is popular among expatriates and tourists, particularly buyers from South Asia and other Gulf countries.

Oman Gold Price Today

Gold prices in Oman remained comparatively stable today, although bullion rates continue trading near record highs.

24K Gold – Around OMR 57.45 to OMR 59.75 per gram

22K Gold – Around OMR 53.65 to OMR 55.80 per gram

18K Gold – Around OMR 42.40 to OMR 45.70 per gram

Why Gold Prices Are Rising Across the Gulf Region

The present condition of world make the people very nervous .

Global geopolitical condition are really high.

Stock Market is also a reason for this .

Central banks are buying a lot of gold.

The value of the US dollar is going up and down.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the oil market.

Because of all these things people want to put their money in investments, like gold that is why there is a big demand, for safe-haven investments.

How International Markets Affect Gulf Gold Rates

Gold prices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman are directly connected to gold markets. Changes in US Federal Reserve interest rates inflation reports and global currency markets quickly affect gold rates in the Gulf. When the US dollar gets weaker gold prices usually go up because gold becomes cheaper for investors using currencies. Oil prices and global economic data also affect how investors feel about metals. Gulf countries have international trade connections so local jewellery markets react fast to global gold movements. Gold prices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman are also influenced by gold market changes. The US dollar, oil prices and economic data play a role, in determining local gold rates.

18K vs 22K vs 24K Gold – What Buyers Prefer

24K Gold

Highest purity level

Mostly used for investment

Softer metal

Bright yellow appearance

22K Gold

Most popular for jewellery

Better durability

Widely preferred in Indian and Gulf jewellery markets

18K Gold

More affordable option

Used in designer jewellery

Stronger and suitable for daily wear

Jewellers say 22K gold is still the choice in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

They say this is because 22K gold is a mix of being pure and lasting long.

People like 22K gold because it has a gold content and can still be made into strong jewellery.

In fact 22K gold remains the commonly purchased category across these regions.

It balances purity and durability making 22K gold a favourite among buyers.

This is why 22K gold continues to be in demand, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

Should Buyers Purchase Gold Right Now?

People who buy gold need to check the gold price every day before spending a lot on it. Some money experts think the gold price will keep dropping in the coming weeks because of whats happening and peoples worries about rising prices. The gold price is important for people who buy gold. They should watch it daily. Some experts know a lot, about money. They think the gold price will go down. This is because of events and people worrying about prices.

If you are buying jewellery you should do these things:

Look at the prices at shops

Make sure the gold has a hallmark, on it

Check how much it costs to make the jewellery

Watch what happens to the price of gold every day

Only buy from jewellers you trust

People who know a lot, about helping others make good investments say that you should not buy gold when the price of gold is going up fast. This is because the price of gold can go down really quickly. When you buy gold you need to remember that lots of people buy and sell gold every day. So when you are a gold buyer you should always be careful when you are buying gold. The gold market is not always easy to figure out so gold buyers need to be patient and not make any decisions when it comes to buying gold. Gold buyers should think carefully before they buy gold.

Dubai Continues to Lead Global Gold Shopping

Dubai is still one of the places to buy gold in the world. The city has a market called the Gold Souk and it also has fancy malls and lots of international jewelry stores. These places bring in millions of people every year.

People who know about this stuff think that Dubai is good at bringing in tourists and that the prices for gold are easy to understand. They also think that there is a lot of competition which helps keep Dubai a place for buying and selling gold. The gold business in Dubai is very important, for the United Arab Emirates economy.

Outlook for Gold Prices in 2026

People who watch the market think that gold prices will keep changing a lot because of what’s happening in the world with politics and the economy for the rest of 2026. Investors are keeping an eye on a few things, including:

US inflation data

Federal Reserve interest rates

Middle East tensions

Oil price movements

Global recession fears

Some people think that if things in the world keep getting more uncertain gold prices will keep going up. Gold prices will keep going up if uncertainty continues to increase. Other people think that investors might sell some of their gold to make a profit, which could make gold prices go down for a while later this year.

For now gold markets, in the Gulf are still very active. This is because investors and people who buy jewellery are still watching what is happening with gold. Gold is having one of its price increases in a long time and gold is one of the strongest bullion rallies seen in recent years.

Dubai Gold Price (AED per gram) – Last 10 Days Date 24K (AED) 22K (AED) 18K (AED) 09 May 2026 618 567 464 08 May 2026 615 564 461 07 May 2026 612 561 458 06 May 2026 608 557 455 05 May 2026 604 553 451 04 May 2026 601 550 449 03 May 2026 598 547 446 02 May 2026 594 544 443 01 May 2026 590 540 440 30 Apr 2026 586 536 437

Saudi Arabia Gold Price (SAR per gram) – Last 10 Days

Date 24K (SAR) 22K (SAR) 18K (SAR) 09 May 2026 572 524 428 08 May 2026 569 521 425 07 May 2026 566 518 423 06 May 2026 562 514 420 05 May 2026 558 510 417 04 May 2026 554 507 414 03 May 2026 551 504 411 02 May 2026 547 500 408 01 May 2026 543 496 405 30 Apr 2026 539 492 402

Oman Gold Price (OMR per gram) – Last 10 Days

Date 24K (OMR) 22K (OMR) 18K (OMR) 09 May 2026 58.7 53.8 44.0 08 May 2026 58.3 53.4 43.7 07 May 2026 57.9 53.0 43.4 06 May 2026 57.5 52.6 43.1 05 May 2026 57.1 52.2 42.8 04 May 2026 56.8 51.9 42.5 03 May 2026 56.4 51.5 42.2 02 May 2026 56.0 51.1 41.9 01 May 2026 55.6 50.7 41.6 30 Apr 2026 55.2 50.3 41.2

Qatar Gold Price (QAR per gram) – Last 10 Days

Date 24K (QAR) 22K (QAR) 18K (QAR) 09 May 2026 556 510 417 08 May 2026 553 507 414 07 May 2026 549 503 411 06 May 2026 545 499 408 05 May 2026 541 495 405 04 May 2026 537 491 402 03 May 2026 534 488 399 02 May 2026 530 484 396 01 May 2026 526 480 393 30 Apr 2026 522 476 389

Abu Dhabi Gold Price (AED per gram) – Last 10 Days

Date 24K (AED) 22K (AED) 18K (AED) 09 May 2026 618 567 464 08 May 2026 615 564 461 07 May 2026 612 561 458 06 May 2026 608 557 455 05 May 2026 604 553 451 04 May 2026 601 550 449 03 May 2026 598 547 446 02 May 2026 594 544 443 01 May 2026 590 540 440 30 Apr 2026 586 536 437