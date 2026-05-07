UAE Weather Update: Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah Extremely hot 45°C Heatwave, High Humidity and Dusty Conditions; Check Today and Tomorrow Weather Forecast

UAE Weather Update: The United Arab Emirates will get very hot on May 7 2026. Temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to 43°C to 45°C. The day will be mostly sunny. Some areas will have cloudy skies. Coastal areas will feel hotter because of humidity. Weather forecasts say there will be light to winds. At times winds will be fresh. Cause haze and blowing dust in the desert. This could make it hard for drivers to see. Authorities have told people to drink plenty of water. They should avoid going during the hottest part of the day. People should also be careful of heat exhaustion. The UAE is getting into summer weather. The UAE is expected to have hot weather. The temperature in the UAE will be high. People, in the UAE should stay hydrated.

Temperature: Highs will range Inland at around 43°C. coastal areas temperature will be lower to min between 40 °C. Night will around 27 °C probable warm with this temperature.

Coastal Area : Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Visibility: Reduced at times due to blowing dust.

Humidity : The humidity is really high in some areas . This means there is a chance of mist or fog in these places during the early morning hours. The humidity, in some areas can make it pretty foggy.

Sharjah Weather Update Today and Tomorrow:

The weather in Sharjah is still very hot and humid. Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue across Sharjah. The city is seeing a lot of heat and moisture in the air. Sharjah weather forecast shows no change, with hot and humid conditions staying. Sharjah is still, under humid weather.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi Weather Update Today and Tomorrow:

The weather in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be sunny and hot today. The temperature will be between 37°C and 40°C. At night it will still be warm. The temperature will be between 25°C and 29°C. This means it will not get cool at night.

High UV Levels Expected

The people who study the weather say that the suns ultraviolet rays will be very strong. They say it will be above 11 which’s very high. People who live in Dubai and Abu Dhabi should not go out in the sun when it is strongest. They should use something to protect their skin from the sun when they are outside.

Winds May Become Gusty in Inland Areas

There will be a wind in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Sometimes the wind will be strong in some areas that are not near the sea. The weather is hot and dry which means summer is really here in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi will have Abu Dhabi weather that’s typical for this time of year, with hot Abu Dhabi temperatures.

Will it be windy?

This month it won’t be very windy. The average wind speed is expected to be 13 km/h.

The weather in this place can get pretty cloudy when Siberian high pressure systems and weather depressions come in from the east and west.

Is there any chance of rain in UAE? OR any other Area of UAE?

Sometimes these Siberian high pressure systems and weather depressions can make it really cloudy.

If some upper-level troughs move across the area they can make clouds form. It can rain in some places.

These Siberian high pressure systems and weather depressions are really good, at making it rain when the upper-level troughs are around.

UAE Weather Forecast: All 7 Emirates (Next 10 Days)

Date Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Ajman Umm Al Quwain Ras Al Khaimah Fujairah May 8 36°C / 30°C 38°C / 28°C 37°C / 29°C 37°C / 29°C 37°C / 28°C 39°C / 30°C 35°C / 27°C May 9 35°C / 30°C 40°C / 29°C 38°C / 29°C 38°C / 29°C 38°C / 28°C 40°C / 30°C 34°C / 26°C May 10 35°C / 28°C 39°C / 27°C 37°C / 28°C 37°C / 28°C 37°C / 27°C 39°C / 29°C 34°C / 26°C May 11 35°C / 27°C 38°C / 26°C 37°C / 27°C 37°C / 27°C 36°C / 26°C 38°C / 28°C 35°C / 26°C May 12 37°C / 27°C 38°C / 26°C 38°C / 27°C 38°C / 27°C 37°C / 27°C 39°C / 28°C 36°C / 27°C May 13 41°C / 28°C 40°C / 30°C 40°C / 29°C 40°C / 29°C 39°C / 28°C 42°C / 30°C 37°C / 28°C May 14 42°C / 28°C 41°C / 30°C 41°C / 29°C 41°C / 29°C 40°C / 29°C 43°C / 31°C 38°C / 28°C May 15 42°C / 29°C 42°C / 28°C 41°C / 29°C 41°C / 29°C 40°C / 29°C 43°C / 31°C 38°C / 28°C May 16 38°C / 27°C 40°C / 24°C 39°C / 27°C 39°C / 27°C 38°C / 27°C 41°C / 29°C 36°C / 27°C May 17 39°C / 28°C 41°C / 25°C 40°C / 28°C 40°C / 28°C 39°C / 28°C 42°C / 30°C 37°C / 27°C

Heatwave Update in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Strong heatwave conditions are expected across the UAE from May 13 to May 17.

Inland areas of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah may touch 42°C to 43°C.

and may touch 42°C to 43°C. Coastal emirates including Dubai , Sharjah and Ajman will remain very hot with humid nights.

, and will remain very hot with humid nights. Fujairah is expected to stay relatively cooler due to eastern coastal winds.Outdoor activity during afternoon hours may become risky due to high UV and heat index levels.