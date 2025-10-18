LIVE TV
Home > National > Telangana Bandh Today: What Remains Open And What's Closed in Hyderabad, Other Major Cities, Check Here

Telangana Bandh Today: What Remains Open And What’s Closed in Hyderabad, Other Major Cities, Check Here

A protest has been called by the BA JAC today to demand 42% reservation for backward classes in sectors like education, employment, and more. Check out who is supporting this Bandh and what all will be closed and open today.

(Image Credit: X @Kavitha Kalvakuntla)
(Image Credit: X @Kavitha Kalvakuntla)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 18, 2025 11:36:11 IST

Telangana Bandh Today: What Remains Open And What's Closed in Hyderabad, Other Major Cities, Check Here

Telangana is all set to have a state-wide bandh today, 18th October 2025. It is called by the Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BA JAC). The protest is being held to pester the government of Telangana to implement a 42% reservation for the backward classes community in sectors like education, employment, and local body governance. The president and MP of the community, Mr. P. Krishnaiah, on Thursday, said that the backward classes still face social discrimination in all aspects. He heavily criticised the court for being biased and announced this Bandh. 

 

Major political parties like Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are in full support of the committee. 

 

What remains shut?

 

Colleges and schools, both private and government, are shut today. They will remain closed for a few days ahead of Diwali. 

 

Many private business establishments in major cities and towns, especially around the central areas of Hyderabad, are not functional today. Other shops and markets will also remain shut today. 

 

Public transportation is operating on a limited schedule, but could be suspended in a few areas. State-run RTC bus may also not operate today. The police have urged people to plan accordingly and avoid non-essential travel plans. 

 

What remains open?

 

Emergency services, like ambulances, hospitals, and police stations, will operate normally.




Government offices are likely to open up, but the state of fear may result in people operating from home. 

 

To ensure public’s safety, telecommunication and other utility services will continue to work to ensure public safety.

 

While the protest aims to be peaceful, authorities have made people believe that in case of any foul activity, strict actions will be taken. 

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 11:36 AM IST
Telangana Bandh Today: What Remains Open And What’s Closed in Hyderabad, Other Major Cities, Check Here

