‘Bro Is Casually Hanging Out On Streets’: 10-Foot Mugger Crocodile Spotted Walking On Vadodara’s Urmi Bridge | WATCH

Vadodara: Sightings of crocodiles in busy and residential pockets of Vadodara are becoming more frequent, raising concerns about the growing overlap between wildlife habitats and urban spaces. A recent viral video showing a massive reptile walking across a busy bridge has once again drawn attention to the issue.

Massive Crocodile Seen Walking On Busy Road

A startling video widely shared on social media shows a large crocodile slowly strolling across Urmi Bridge on the Sama–Savli Road. The bridge usually witnesses steady traffic, making the sudden appearance of the reptile even more shocking for commuters.

Motorists travelling on the stretch were left stunned as the crocodile calmly moved across the road. Several drivers slowed down their vehicles while others stopped completely to avoid any danger. Some onlookers stepped out to record the unusual sight, and the footage quickly went viral online.

10-Foot Reptile Rescued After Late-Night Alert

According to reports, the crocodile, estimated to be nearly 10 feet long, was spotted roaming freely near the bridge late at night on March 4. The presence of such a large reptile on a busy roadway triggered panic among drivers and pedestrians.

A passerby alerted the forest department soon after spotting the animal. A rescue team, accompanied by wildlife volunteers and local residents, reached the spot shortly afterwards. Authorities temporarily managed traffic and secured the area before starting the rescue operation.

After careful handling and significant effort, the team managed to capture the crocodile and relocate it safely away from the road.

Second Crocodile Spotted Near Residential Colony

In a separate incident reported the same day, another crocodile of similar size was found near Jambuva Bridge, close to the Gokul Duplex Society area.

The reptile was first noticed by a young child playing nearby. The child quickly informed his mother, who then alerted neighbours and authorities. Forest officials soon arrived at the location and carried out another rescue operation, ensuring both residents and the animal remained safe.

ALSO READ: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Who Is The Girl In The Clip? You Will Be Shocked To Know The Truth