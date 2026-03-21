Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Chandraghanta Mata Ki Aarti: The third day of Chaitra Navratri, observed on March 21, 2026, is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, a fierce yet compassionate form of Goddess Durga. This day marks a shift from devotion to action, with a strong focus on courage, confidence, and overcoming fear.

Devotees believe that worshipping Maa Chandraghanta helps remove obstacles, reduce anxiety, and bring clarity in decision-making.

Why Maa Chandraghanta Is Worshipped On Day 3

Maa Chandraghanta, depicted with a crescent-shaped bell on her forehead, symbolises bravery and protection from negative energies. She is often shown riding a tiger and holding multiple weapons, representing strength and readiness to fight evil.

Spiritually, this day is linked to the Manipura chakra, associated with confidence and personal power. Worship on this day is believed to boost inner strength and help individuals take bold decisions. The colour associated with Day 3 is grey, which reflects balance, calmness, and mental clarity.

5 Powerful Rituals For Courage And Protection

1. Ringing the Bell During Puja

Starting the day with the sound of a bell is considered auspicious. It is believed to clear negative energy and create a positive environment for prayers.

2. Wearing Grey For Balance

Devotees are encouraged to wear grey, symbolising peace and stability while aligning with the day’s spiritual energy.

3. Offering Milk-Based Bhog

Milk, kheer, and sweets are commonly offered as they represent purity and nourishment.

4. Chanting Mantras And Prayers

Regular chanting and aarti are believed to invoke divine blessings and strengthen focus and positivity.

5. Taking One Bold Step

A key aspect of Day 3 is action. Devotees are encouraged to make an important decision or begin a pending task, symbolising courage in daily life.

Spiritual Significance Of Day 3

Navratri Day 3 is seen as a turning point in the nine-day festival. While the first two days focus on purification and discipline, the third day encourages action backed by faith.

Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta is believed to transform fear into confidence, helping devotees move forward with clarity and strength. It is also considered an ideal time for important decisions, leadership roles, and overcoming hesitation.

ALSO READ: Eid Mubarak 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status And Greetings To Share On Eid ul-Fitr With Your Loved Ones