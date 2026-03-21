Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bcci bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Bhadohi crime news Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bcci bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Bhadohi crime news Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bcci bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Bhadohi crime news Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bcci bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Bhadohi crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bcci bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Bhadohi crime news Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bcci bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Bhadohi crime news Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bcci bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Bhadohi crime news Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bcci bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Bhadohi crime news
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Chandraghanta Mata Ki Aarti: The third day of Chaitra Navratri, observed on March 21, 2026, is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, a fierce yet compassionate form of Goddess Durga. This day marks a shift from devotion to action, with a strong focus on courage, confidence, and overcoming fear.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance (Via Facebook)
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 21, 2026 09:09:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Chandraghanta Mata Ki Aarti: The third day of Chaitra Navratri, observed on March 21, 2026, is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, a fierce yet compassionate form of Goddess Durga. This day marks a shift from devotion to action, with a strong focus on courage, confidence, and overcoming fear.

Devotees believe that worshipping Maa Chandraghanta helps remove obstacles, reduce anxiety, and bring clarity in decision-making.

Why Maa Chandraghanta Is Worshipped On Day 3

Maa Chandraghanta, depicted with a crescent-shaped bell on her forehead, symbolises bravery and protection from negative energies. She is often shown riding a tiger and holding multiple weapons, representing strength and readiness to fight evil.

You Might Be Interested In

Spiritually, this day is linked to the Manipura chakra, associated with confidence and personal power. Worship on this day is believed to boost inner strength and help individuals take bold decisions. The colour associated with Day 3 is grey, which reflects balance, calmness, and mental clarity.

5 Powerful Rituals For Courage And Protection

1. Ringing the Bell During Puja
Starting the day with the sound of a bell is considered auspicious. It is believed to clear negative energy and create a positive environment for prayers.

2. Wearing Grey For Balance
Devotees are encouraged to wear grey, symbolising peace and stability while aligning with the day’s spiritual energy.

3. Offering Milk-Based Bhog
Milk, kheer, and sweets are commonly offered as they represent purity and nourishment.

4. Chanting Mantras And Prayers
Regular chanting and aarti are believed to invoke divine blessings and strengthen focus and positivity.

5. Taking One Bold Step
A key aspect of Day 3 is action. Devotees are encouraged to make an important decision or begin a pending task, symbolising courage in daily life.

Spiritual Significance Of Day 3

Navratri Day 3 is seen as a turning point in the nine-day festival. While the first two days focus on purification and discipline, the third day encourages action backed by faith.

Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta is believed to transform fear into confidence, helping devotees move forward with clarity and strength. It is also considered an ideal time for important decisions, leadership roles, and overcoming hesitation.

ALSO READ: Eid Mubarak 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status And Greetings To Share On Eid ul-Fitr With Your Loved Ones

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2nd navratri 2026Chandraghanta mata ki aartiday 2 of navratri 2026dusre navratri ki aartimaa Chandraghanta ki aartimata ji ki aartisecond navratri

RELATED News

Eid Chand Raat 2026: Check Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow And Other Big Cities As India Gears Up For Festivities

Ready For Eid 2026? Check Out Chand Mubarak Greetings With Heartfelt Wishes, Shayari, Messages & Festive Vibes To Celebrate Joyful Night

La Sarca Biker Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Think Before You Click- ‘Dangerous’ Links Could Lead To Cyber Scams; What We Know About The Leaked Video

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS: Gujarati Influencer Breaks Silence On ‘AI Deepfake’ Clip, Here’s What You Need To Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Cautions Teammates Ahead Of RCB’s First Match Against SRH, Says ‘Don’t Waste These Days…’

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 300 Crore Club, Strong Rs 500 Crore Eid Weekend Push Expected

Who Is Palm Beach Pete? Viral Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Sparks Buzz In Florida Amid Shocking ‘Saw Him At A Party’ Claim

Is US Preparing For Ground Troop Deployment In Iran As USS Tripoli Moves Into The Arabian Sea To Join USS Abraham Lincoln With Marines Onboard?

IPL 2026: Nathan Ellis Replacement Options For Chennai Super Kings — Three Players on CSK Radar After Injury Blow

Iran Strikes US Victoria Base Near Baghdad International Airport; Massive Plumes Of Smoke Captured On Camera | Watch Video

Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know So Far

Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory

‘Can Have Dialogue, But Don’t Want Ceasefire’: Trump Says US Military Will Maintain Pressure On Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

QUICK LINKS