Chhath Puja 2025: Essential Dos & Don’ts for Vrat with Complete Puja Samagri Checklist

Chhath Puja is a holy festival celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and some regions of Northern India in reverent devotion to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya . The Mahaparv of Chhath puja consists of four days with a high level of discipline, purity, and common devotion. Therefore, it is very important to both the spirit of the individuals participating (vratis) who are performing the vrata that they follow strict do’s and don’ts while doing so in order to not break the sanctity of the vrata regimen in preparation for what is to come. Below is a complete guide with a puja samagri checklist in order to facilitate preparation and performance of the rituals without errors (likely refer to the context of the puja).

Do’s for Chhath Vrat

Start with spotless cleanliness by cleaning all spaces including, the puja space, house, kitchen, and utensils. Wear clean and preferably even new clothes to also enhance purity.

Maintain and follow the order of Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya, keeping prescribed time and sunrise and sunset offerings to the Sun god.

Utilize only sattvik food and eat only vegetarian meals consisting of no salt, no onion, no garlic, no added flavors, Prasad and any other food should be fresh make it all at your home, and offer both Prasad and food to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya first.

In any other preparations, a note on purity—use pure ghee, fresh grains, and fresh natural fruits for prasad. Lastly, preparations at the kitchen must happen in a peaceful and sacred place use utensils with hygiene, and wash once washed.

To nourish the fast entirely, keep your 36 hour nirjala vrat after, or starting after Kharna. Lasting with patience, silence, and calm. Do not engage in anger and gossip or anything distracting you from the complete experience.

When experiencing Chhath Vrat do offer assistance with fellow devotees at the ghats, as well as sharing experiences and food with those in your community or locality.

Don’ts During Chhath Vrat

During the four days of Chhath, they should refrain from using non-veg food, onion, and garlic, packed or stale food. Other family members of the vrat observer should follow dietary restrictions.

Never eat outside food, fried or heavy food, and also never taste the prasad before offering it to the deities.

Never skip traditions or puja rituals after bathing and change into clean clothes. Also, never use old, torn, or dirty baskets for organization.

Stay away anger, jealousy, or arguments since these will shatter the appropriate emotional state needed for Chhath to succeed.

Polluting materials (plastic or synthetic) may never be used or brought to ghats or puja sites. Use biodegradable materials.

Excepting parana after Usha Arghya, do not eat and drink during the fasting.

Complete Puja Samagri Checklist

– Clean bamboo soop/daura (basket).

– Thekua (wheat flour sweet, fried).

– Rice laddu (handmade).

– Seasonal fruits.

– Sugarcane sticks.

– Raw turmeric, ginger.

– Fresh vegetables (lauki/bottle gourd).

– Rice flour and wheat flour (for prasad).

– Jaggery, pure ghee.

– Earthen lamps (diyas), matches.

– Camphor, incense sticks.

– Red cloth (for Soop/Daura decoration).

– Kalash/pitcher filled with water.

– Sieve, offering plate.

– Traditional garments (preferably sarees in yellow/orange).

– Fresh flowers, sandalwood paste.

– Clay idols (Surya Dev, Chhathi Maiya).

– Cow dung (for stove if needed).

– New utensils for prasad.

– Holy river water if available if available.

Adhering to these essential dos and don’ts helps maintain the sacred purity while fostering community harmony at Chhath Puja. Preparing the complete puja samagri well in advance and thoughtfully performing each of the rituals preserves the complete sacredness of this Mahaparv. May Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya bless all vratis and their families! Wishing everyone a blessed, safe, and fulfilling Chhath Puja in 2025. May health, peace, and prosperity come to every house!

The dos and don’ts and puja samagri list are provided for general guidance. Practices may vary by region and family tradition. Devotees should follow local customs and safety guidelines while performing Chhath Puja rituals.