Home > Offbeat > Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

This article provides a detailed list of all essential Chhath Puja samagri items, including traditional foods like Thekua, fruits, sugarcane, diyas, and other offerings used during Nahay Khay, Kharna, and Arghya rituals.

Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 25, 2025 15:26:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

Chhath Puja is celebrated with commitment and sincerity all over the state of Bihar UP and Jharkhand and is well respected. Preparation of the full puja samagri done properly makes the prayer pure. Here is a simplified, sorted checklist of all you need for the Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya.

Main Puja Samagri Essentials

  • Bamboo baskets (soop/daura) – For sacred offerings.
  • Thekua – Goodies made from wheat flour dough must be present.
  • Rice ladoo – Goodies from rice flour and jaggery.
  • Sugarcane sticks – An important symbolic offering, for Chhathi Maiya’s blessings.
  • Seasonal fruits – All or some combination of bananas, coconut, apples, oranges, pomegranates, guava, lemon, sweet potato, radish, and carrots.
  • Raw turmeric and ginger – Offering decor.
  • Vegetables – Fresh and in particular, lauki (the bottle gourd), which can be boiled for prasad.
  • Rice flour and wheat flour – Preparation of prasad.
  • Jaggery and pure ghee – Sweets for after and to light diyas (lamps).
  • Earthen lamps (diyas) – Placed at the riverbanks and/or worshiping at home.
  • Camphor and incense sticks – For fragrance and as a sign of purity when aarti is sung.
  • Red cloth – To decorate the basket/soop.
  • Kalash or pitcher – A pitcher with water will be placed for an offering.
  • A sieve and a plate for offerings – To hold and carry food, seed, and all other essentials.
  • Traditional wear – New Saree (if possible, preferably yellow or orange), dhoti/pajama, kurta (men).
  • Fresh flowers and sandalwood paste – The puja altar.
  • Clay idols – Idols representing Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. 
  • Cow dung – To make a stove or fireplace, if necessary.
  • New utensils – For cooking, serving, and storing prasad.
  • Holy river water (Gangajal) – The puja items sprinkled with Gangajal subsequently sanctifies puja items.

More Other Essentials for Ritual Fulfillment

  • Betel leaves, turmeric, and sacred thread (kalawa): Used in traditional rituals.
  • Dhoop, kumkum, rice grains: Used for aarti ceremony and to mark the worshiping spot.
  • Aarti plate, brass bell (ghanti): For conducting the aarti for Chhath Maiya
  • Clay stove (mitti ka chulha): To cook the prasad as per purity.

Significance in Culture

Items and ingredients used for Chhath Puja samagri as a whole have plenty of spiritual context—gifts from nature are appreciated, practices to be environmentally friendly and reduce impact are encouraged, and people prepare and share prasad together as a sign of togetherness and connectedness. These items represent the central tenets of Chhath Puja—notions of purity, ecological balance, and giving thanks to Surya Dev, the Sun God. It’s important for families to overprepare so as to limit the burden of gathering food, which will result in a nice and easy ceremony.

Families may modify them from household to household depending on family tradition, convenience, and the availability of items at a ghat location; simply remember, the items themselves are secondary. Happy Chhath and a harmonious with family and households in 2025! May Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya provide health, wealth, and happiness.

The samagri items may vary based on regional traditions and family customs. Devotees are advised to use clean, fresh ingredients and follow local rituals for an auspicious celebration.

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 3:26 PM IST








Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

