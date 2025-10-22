Disturbing Scenes from Delhi to Bihar Train As Men Pull Female Passengers’ Hair Amid Heavy Rush

Diwali Celebrations have ended, but the rush doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. From trains to buses, the rush of people seems never-ending. This is exactly what happened on this train from Delhi to Bihar. You can watch this video where a coach is filled with people, and suddenly, men start pulling this woman’s hair sitting in the upper berth.

This 10-second clip gained a crazy amount of attention. Out of nowhere, passengers started pulling the woman passengers hair. You can see that a man with a little child is also taking initiative in the same chaos. The man sitting in front of her pulls her hair with entire force, and the woman is trying her best to loosen their tight hold. The entire coach is filled with screams and people fighting for even a little space.









Netizens reaction

People, he is just checking to see if their hair is real. Don’t panic. — Why Me (@WhyMe63025872) October 20, 2025









A man on X (formerly Twitter) made un of the situation by saying, “People, he is just checking to see if their hair is real. Don’t panic.”. Another user commented, Only feeling bad for that baby. The trauma that lil baby is going through.”

Only feeling bad for that baby . The trauma that lil baby is going through. — GhuspaithiyaTahira from India. (@Kohni_maar_dege) October 21, 2025









One of the users commented, “How uncivilized ppl behave!” The video has over 280k views. The video has sparked rage and a debate online as to why people are behaving like this. While some blame basic civic sense, others blame the government for not providing the proper service

