Home > Offbeat > Disturbing Scenes from Delhi to Bihar Train As Men Pull Female Passengers' Hair Amid Heavy Rush

Disturbing Scenes from Delhi to Bihar Train As Men Pull Female Passengers' Hair Amid Heavy Rush

Post Diwali rush continues, horrifying scenes from Delhi to Bihar trains, where a bunch of men are pulling a female passenger's hair. The chaos grows.

Delhi to Bihar Train Harassment Incident(Image Credit: x @NazneenAkhtar23)
Delhi to Bihar Train Harassment Incident(Image Credit: x @NazneenAkhtar23)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Last updated: October 22, 2025 16:56:17 IST

Disturbing Scenes from Delhi to Bihar Train As Men Pull Female Passengers’ Hair Amid Heavy Rush

Diwali Celebrations have ended, but the rush doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. From trains to buses, the rush of people seems never-ending. This is exactly what happened on this train from Delhi to Bihar. You can watch this video where a coach is filled with people, and suddenly, men start pulling this woman’s hair sitting in the upper berth. 

 

This 10-second clip gained a crazy amount of attention. Out of nowhere, passengers started pulling the woman passengers hair. You can see that a man with a little child is also taking initiative in the same chaos. The man sitting in front of her pulls her hair with entire force, and the woman is trying her best to loosen their tight hold. The entire coach is filled with screams and people fighting for even a little space. 




Netizens reaction




A man on X (formerly Twitter) made un of the situation by saying, “People, he is just checking to see if their hair is real. Don’t panic.”. Another user commented, Only feeling bad for that baby. The trauma that lil baby is going through.” 




One of the users commented, “How uncivilized ppl behave!” The video has over 280k views. The video has sparked rage and a debate online as to why people are behaving like this. While some blame basic civic sense, others blame the government for not providing the proper service 

Also Read: The Last Railway Line Of India: Video Goes Viral On Instagram

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 4:16 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Delhi-Bihar train viral videohair-pulling videoIndian Railways crowdovercrowded train chaospassenger behavior debatepassenger safetypost-Diwali rushrailwaysocial media outrageviral train incidentwoman harassed on train

Disturbing Scenes from Delhi to Bihar Train As Men Pull Female Passengers’ Hair Amid Heavy Rush
Disturbing Scenes from Delhi to Bihar Train As Men Pull Female Passengers’ Hair Amid Heavy Rush
Disturbing Scenes from Delhi to Bihar Train As Men Pull Female Passengers’ Hair Amid Heavy Rush
Disturbing Scenes from Delhi to Bihar Train As Men Pull Female Passengers’ Hair Amid Heavy Rush
