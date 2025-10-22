The Last Railway Line Of India: Video Goes Viral On Instagram

This video on Instagram left people in awe. It is an abandoned railway in with a very close proximity to Pakistan. It is known as the ‘End of Northern Railway’.

Instagrammer Manish said that this station is Hussainiwala, and there was a time when this station was once connected to Ferozepur in India and Lahore in Pakistan. This video made netizens grow curious and made them think, you find the hidden gems where you least expect them.

In the video, you can see a sign that reads, “End of N RLY”. This marks the end of the railway line on the Indian side. Moving forward, there’s a small city in Pakistan, Kasur.

Before the India-Pakistan conflicts, trains from here and there used to travel directly. However, the situation changed after the partition, and the tracks are now abruptly discontinued.









Hussainiwala Railway Station

The station in this video, Hussainiwala, is located near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. It used to be a very active station that now only sees trains twice a year for special events, Baisakhi and Shaheed Diwas. It used to be known as the “Gateway of Lahore”.

The video has over 35k likes and over 3 million views on Instagram. Netizens had mixed reactions to the video. While a user said, “How can someone follow the borders that nature never made?” Another said, “Our Ferozepur” expressing their love for the city.

