Ex Army Officer’s Handwritten Love Letter That Costed His 500 Push Ups

A former Indian Army officer shared a handwritten love letter from 2001, written by his then-girlfriend and now wife, that went viral on social media. Captain Dharmveer Singh revealed the letter cost him 500 push-ups at the academy, leaving users touched by the heartfelt story.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 24, 2025 12:53:53 IST

In the age of social media, where people connect instantly, a former Indian Army officer has shared a handwritten love letter from 2001 that his then-girlfriend, now wife, wrote to him. The letter went viral online and left users amazed at the emotions expressed in it. Captain Dharmveer Singh revealed that he received the letter shortly after joining the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

Letter Written in 2001

In his viral video, Captain Dharmveer Singh disclosed that his girlfriend, whom he fondly calls Thakurain, wrote the letter on December 10, 2001. He joined OTA on November 1, 2001. “This letter was written on 10 Dec 2001, I joined the Officers Training Academy on 1st November 2001, by Thakurain, then my Girlfriend and of course approved to be Thakurain,” wrote Captain Singh.

500 Push-Ups for a Letter

The officer shared that receiving the letter came at a price. He said seniors at the academy made cadets perform push-ups before handing out their letters. “Seniors used to give us our letters after we performed 100-50 push-ups. However, this letter was too big and by evaluating its weight, the seniors made me perform 500 push-ups.” Captain Singh added that it was his first letter at OTA and the effort only made it more memorable.

Emotional Value of Handwritten Notes

Captain Singh reflected on how letters held deeper meaning in those times. He said, “This was the first letter I received in the academy. That was a good time for letters. The more intensity it took to write, the more long-lasting were the feelings.” His post received wide attention, with many praising the heartfelt expression of love and the officer’s journey.

Internet Reacts to the Viral Story

The video quickly crossed 1.4 million views and received hundreds of comments. Many users praised the officer’s story and handwriting of the letter. One comment read, “Such beautiful handwriting. Also, sorry, but I couldn’t help but pause and read some of the lines. In 2001, your Thakurain was as melodramatic as me.” Another user said, “I guess there are many like me who tried to read it. If u have more, try publishing them. They are amazing. Heartwarming love story with beautiful handwriting. Worth 500 pushups.”

A Love That Lasted

Several users asked whether the girlfriend in the letter is now his wife. The former officer confirmed, “Ohh yes. She is mothering the twins.” Another user highlighted a line from the letter, saying, “The way she wrote ‘I hate the thought of you being punished for my letters’ is so cute.” The post left people nostalgic about old-school romance and handwritten letters.

