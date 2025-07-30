Home > India > Kalki Jayanti 2025 Panchang: Puja Muhurat, Remedies, And Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit On July 30

Kalki Jayanti 2025 Panchang: Puja Muhurat, Remedies, And Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit On July 30

On July 30, 2025, Hindus celebrate Kalki Jayanti, honoring Lord Kalki, the 10th Vishnu avatar. Fasting, sweet rice offerings, and chanting “Om Kong Kalki Devaya Namah” mark the day. Rare yogas Siddhi Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga & Ravi Yoga enhance its power. Zodiac signs Taurus & Libra gain, while Aries & Aquarius need caution.

Happy Kalki Jayanti!
Happy Kalki Jayanti!

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 30, 2025 09:00:33 IST

On July 30, 2025, the spiritual air is filled with devotion and cosmic energy as Hindus across the world celebrate Kalki Jayanti, the divine appearance day of Lord Kalki, the tenth and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This auspicious Wednesday is not just a regular day in the calendar it is believed to be powerful enough to remove sorrows and grant strength to face life’s battles.

Worship, Fasting and Devotion

Devotees observe fasts and offer sweet rice (meetha chawal) to Lord Vishnu while chanting the sacred mantra:
“Om Kong Kalki Devaya Namah.”
This spiritual practice is said to cleanse one’s karmic debts and invite peace and prosperity.

Powerful Yogas Forming Today

July 30 is made even more spiritually significant by the formation of three auspicious yogas:

  • Siddhi Yoga

  • Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga

  • Ravi Yoga

These rare combinations make the day ideal for beginning important ventures, spiritual activities, and charity.

Sunrise, Sunset and Chaughadiya Timings

  • Sunrise: 5:38 AM

  • Sunset: 7:17 PM

  • Moonrise: 10:44 AM

  • Moonset: 10:28 PM

Chaughadiya Muhurtas for your convenience:
Morning:

  • Labh: 5:43 AM – 7:23 AM

  • Amrit: 7:23 AM – 9:04 AM

  • Shubh: 10:46 AM – 12:27 PM

Evening:

  • Shubh: 8:32 PM – 9:51 PM

  • Amrit: 9:51 PM – 11:09 PM

Inauspicious Timings to Avoid

  • Rahu Kaal: 12:27 PM – 2:09 PM

  • Yamaganda: 7:23 AM – 9:04 AM

  • Gulika Kaal: 2:09 PM – 3:51 PM

Avoid beginning anything important during these hours.

Planetary Positions (Grah Gochar) on 30 July

  • Sun: Cancer

  • Moon: Virgo

  • Mercury: Cancer

  • Venus: Gemini

  • Jupiter: Gemini

  • Saturn: Pisces

  • Rahu: Aquarius

  • Ketu: Leo

These positions bring unique effects to every zodiac sign, especially with the moon in Virgo, encouraging emotional clarity and decision-making.

Good News for These Zodiac Signs

  • Taurus: Words of wisdom from elders will guide you. Spending time with children will bring unexpected joy.

  • Libra: Family bonds will grow stronger. Follow rules carefully in any work you start today.

Caution for These Zodiac Signs

  • Aries: Responsibilities may feel heavy do not neglect them. Avoid unnecessary disputes with family.

  • Aquarius: Stay calm in property-related issues. Patience is your key to resolving tensions.

Spiritual Tip for the Day:
Begin your day with devotion. Offer prayers to Lord Kalki, light a diya, and chant His name with full faith you might just feel a shift in your energy. Happy Kalki Jayanti!

ALSO READ: Horoscope for July 30, 2025: For All Zodiacs

Tags: Kalki Jayanti 2025

RELATED News

Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Poonch Area, Amarnath Yatra Suspended
What Were The Key Questions Raised By The Opposition In Lok Sabha On Operation Sindoor? Key Details Here
Over 23,000 Women And Girls Missing In Madhya Pradesh; Over 1,500 Rape Accused Still On The Run
Horoscope for July 30, 2025: For All Zodiacs
Chhattisgarh: Snake Slithers Onto Shivling During Sawan At Temple, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Happy Fifty-Fifth Birthday Christopher Nolan! Why He Calls Bollywood ‘Fundamental’ To Cinema
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Flat In Green- Key Factors Driving The Market
Leagues Cup Match Preview, Prediction: After MLS Ban, Lionel Messi Returns Hungry
Education Ministry issues LoIs to four foreign Universities for campuses in India
WWE CEO Vince McMahon in Car Crash, Faces Charges Amid Personal and Professional Turmoil
Kalki Jayanti 2025 Panchang: Puja Muhurat, Remedies, And Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit On July 30
India Issues Tsunami Advisory For Citizens In US After 8.8 Magnitude Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts
Hiten Tejwani Tells How Smriti Irani’s Stardom Hasn’t Changed Her: ‘She’s Still The Same Humble Co-Star On Set’
Stocks To Watch Today: Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Reliance Industries And Many More In Focus
Honeymoon in Shillong: From Crime To Cinema, Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case All Set To Hit The Big Screen
Kalki Jayanti 2025 Panchang: Puja Muhurat, Remedies, And Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit On July 30

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kalki Jayanti 2025 Panchang: Puja Muhurat, Remedies, And Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit On July 30

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kalki Jayanti 2025 Panchang: Puja Muhurat, Remedies, And Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit On July 30
Kalki Jayanti 2025 Panchang: Puja Muhurat, Remedies, And Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit On July 30
Kalki Jayanti 2025 Panchang: Puja Muhurat, Remedies, And Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit On July 30
Kalki Jayanti 2025 Panchang: Puja Muhurat, Remedies, And Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit On July 30

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?