Kalki Jayanti 2025 Panchang: Puja Muhurat, Remedies, And Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit On July 30

On July 30, 2025, the spiritual air is filled with devotion and cosmic energy as Hindus across the world celebrate Kalki Jayanti, the divine appearance day of Lord Kalki, the tenth and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This auspicious Wednesday is not just a regular day in the calendar it is believed to be powerful enough to remove sorrows and grant strength to face life’s battles.

Worship, Fasting and Devotion

Devotees observe fasts and offer sweet rice (meetha chawal) to Lord Vishnu while chanting the sacred mantra:

“Om Kong Kalki Devaya Namah.”

This spiritual practice is said to cleanse one’s karmic debts and invite peace and prosperity.

Powerful Yogas Forming Today

July 30 is made even more spiritually significant by the formation of three auspicious yogas:

Siddhi Yoga

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga

Ravi Yoga

These rare combinations make the day ideal for beginning important ventures, spiritual activities, and charity.

Sunrise, Sunset and Chaughadiya Timings

Sunrise: 5:38 AM

Sunset: 7:17 PM

Moonrise: 10:44 AM

Moonset: 10:28 PM

Chaughadiya Muhurtas for your convenience:

Morning:

Labh: 5:43 AM – 7:23 AM

Amrit: 7:23 AM – 9:04 AM

Shubh: 10:46 AM – 12:27 PM

Evening:

Shubh: 8:32 PM – 9:51 PM

Amrit: 9:51 PM – 11:09 PM

Inauspicious Timings to Avoid

Rahu Kaal: 12:27 PM – 2:09 PM

Yamaganda: 7:23 AM – 9:04 AM

Gulika Kaal: 2:09 PM – 3:51 PM

Avoid beginning anything important during these hours.

Planetary Positions (Grah Gochar) on 30 July

Sun: Cancer

Moon: Virgo

Mercury: Cancer

Venus: Gemini

Jupiter: Gemini

Saturn: Pisces

Rahu: Aquarius

Ketu: Leo

These positions bring unique effects to every zodiac sign, especially with the moon in Virgo, encouraging emotional clarity and decision-making.

Good News for These Zodiac Signs

Taurus: Words of wisdom from elders will guide you. Spending time with children will bring unexpected joy.

Libra: Family bonds will grow stronger. Follow rules carefully in any work you start today.

Caution for These Zodiac Signs

Aries: Responsibilities may feel heavy do not neglect them. Avoid unnecessary disputes with family.

Aquarius: Stay calm in property-related issues. Patience is your key to resolving tensions.

Spiritual Tip for the Day:

Begin your day with devotion. Offer prayers to Lord Kalki, light a diya, and chant His name with full faith you might just feel a shift in your energy. Happy Kalki Jayanti!

