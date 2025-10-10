LIVE TV
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Haryana: When Will Moon Rise Today in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Panchkula? Shubh Mahurat and More

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Haryana: When Will Moon Rise Today in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Panchkula? Shubh Mahurat and More

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Haryana:  Karwa Chauth 2025 will be observed on October 10, 2025, marking a day of love, devotion, and celebration for married women across India. On this auspicious day, married women observe a long-day fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Here’s everything you need to know about the Karwa Chauth 2025 date, puja muharat, moonrise time in Haryana, fasting schedule, and rituals.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Haryana. (Representative Image: Google Gemini)
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Haryana. (Representative Image: Google Gemini)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 10, 2025 17:12:28 IST

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Haryana: When Will Moon Rise Today in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Panchkula? Shubh Mahurat and More

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Haryana:  Karwa Chauth 2025 will be observed on October 10, 2025, marking a day of love, devotion, and celebration for married women across India. On this auspicious day, married women observe a long-day fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Here’s everything you need to know about the Karwa Chauth 2025 date, puja muharat, moonrise time in Haryana, fasting schedule, and rituals. 

When is Karwa Chauth 2025? 

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Karwa Chauth 2025 is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Karwa Chauth 2025 is celebrated on October 10, 2025. Take a look at Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat in Haryana: 

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat begins at 5:57 PM 

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat ends at 7:11 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 10:54 PM on October 9

Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 7:38 PM on October 10.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja Timings in Haryana

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja muhurat (timing) and Shubh muhurat are considered highly important so that women perform all the rituals at the most auspicious hour. 

City

Fasting Start Time

Fasting End Time (Moonrise)

Puja Muhurat

Gurugram

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Faridabad

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Hisar

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Sonipat

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Rohtak

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Panchkula

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Sirsa

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Palwal

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise Timing in Haryana

After a day of fasting without food or water, women eagerly wait for the moon to rise to break their fast after performing all the rituals. 

City

Moonrise Time

Gurugram

8:25 PM

Faridabad

8:24 PM

Hisar

8:29 PM

Sonipat

8:24 PM

Rohtak

8:26 PM

Panchkula

8:19 PM

Sirsa

8:30 PM

Palwal

8:25 PM
First published on: Oct 10, 2025 5:12 PM IST
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Haryana: When Will Moon Rise Today in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Panchkula? Shubh Mahurat and More

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Haryana: When Will Moon Rise Today in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Panchkula? Shubh Mahurat and More

QUICK LINKS