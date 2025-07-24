LIVE TV
Home > India > Mukesh Ambani’s 40-Year Habit: Clearing Emails Until 2 AM, An Inspiration To Akash Ambani

At Mumbai Tech Week 2025, Akash Ambani shared insights on work ethic and family, drawing inspiration from his father Mukesh Ambani’s relentless dedication and his mother’s attention to detail. He emphasized that for him, both work and family are lifelong, non-negotiable priorities.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 24, 2025 19:13:00 IST

Akash Ambani has always been open about his love for his parents and how much they have inspired him. Speaking at Mumbai Tech Week 2025 in March, Akash opened up about where he finds his inspiration.

He shared how his father, who—believe it or not—still goes through every single email himself, sometimes staying up until 2 a.m. 

And this isn’t some new hustle; his father’s been at Reliance for nearly 45 years. That kind of work ethic, that commitment, it’s something Akash admires.

Here’s what inspires Akash Ambani

During a candid conversation with Harsh Jain, Akash didn’t sugarcoat what drives him. He said the real inspiration doesn’t come from grand gestures or flashy accomplishments, but from those small, relentless habits. Like his father grinding through emails nightly, decade after decade. That’s where the lessons sink in.

Akash said, “Till date, my father (Mukesh Ambani) clears every email that is sent to him, and he does it till 2 am. And he’s working for the fourth decade of his working life. And that’s where the inspiration comes from.”

Akash Ambani talks about his mother, Nita Ambani

Akash explained how he and her mother, Nita Ambani, share a love for cricket, but it’s the little things she notices—details others might miss—that stick with him. Both parents, he said, lead by example. Their dedication isn’t just talk; it shapes everyone around them.

Akash also pointed out that in his family, work-life balance was never about choosing one over the other. Since he was a kid, he watched his parents make both family and work top priorities. That’s a mindset he’s carried into his own career at Reliance over the last decade.

ALSO READ: The Ambani Feud: How A Family Legacy Ignited A Power Struggle Between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani

Tags: akash ambaniMukesh AmbaniNita Ambani

