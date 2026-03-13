When Is Papmochani Ekadashi 2026? Know The Correct Date, Rituals, Fasting Rules, And Five Auspicious Things To Do

Papamochani Ekadashi is a significant Hindu fasting day that is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and it is celebrated on Krishna Paksha during Chaitra month as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Papamochani Ekadashi can be celebrated on Sunday, March 15 in 2026.

When Is Papmochani Ekadashi 2026?

Based on the Panchang, Ekadashi tithi starts at 8:10 AM on March 14, 2026 and finishes at 9:16 AM on March 15, 2026. As the Hindu fasts are normally followed upon the rise of the sun (Udaya Tithi), its followers will also fast on March 15. The importance of Papamochani Ekadashi is very religious since it is said to absolve sins committed previously to the devotees and provide them with spiritual cleansing through devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Importance And Rituals

On this holy day, devotees rise early in the morning, take a sacred bath and also make a vow to fast on Ekadashi day. They wash their households and temples and put an idol or image of Lord Vishnu and offer puja using incense, lights, flowers, fruit, and Tulsi leaves that are sacred. Repeating Vishnu mantras or Vishnu Sahasranama is very auspicious when one is worshiping. Most followers are on a strict day long fasting on fruits or water and a few on a partial fast based on their ability. The day is normally spent in prayers, meditation, reading of the holy scripture and singing of devotional songs in honor of Lord Vishnu. Such rituals are said to bring in spiritual peace and the blessings of the gods.

Papamochani Ekadashi fast is also observed to be broken on the next day called Dwadashi. As of 2026, the Parana (fast breaking) time will be on March 16, 6:30 AM-8:54 AM, having given prayers to Lord Vishnu. As per the religious thoughts, the earnest practice of this vrat removes the sins that are done either knowingly or unknowingly and brings prosperity, happiness and interior cleansing. Papamochani alone denotes the one that eliminates sins and this is the reason why this Ekadashi has spiritual meanings. The followers are of the opinion that pious worship on this day does not only cleanse the soul, but also brings blessings and grace of Lord Vishnu into the life of a person and leads to a happy and serene life.

