In an incident that has raised eyebrows and triggered public indignation in the Madhepura district in Bihar, a woman got her new voter -ID card to find out that it had a picture of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The rest of the details, address and identity number- was accurate, but the picture was clear from the state’s cm.

There was a mistake during a public achievement in Madhapura against the ongoing special change in the Election Commission’s election role. The woman, a resident of the Jayalapatti area, spontaneously became the center of meditation when the man Chandan Kumar showed the press defective ID card.

Chandan Kumar called it a “serious error from the system” and asked if it was a simple error or a sign of deep errors in the electoral process. “This is not just a printing issue. Putting the Chief Minister’s image on a voter ID is highly unusual and suggests negligence or something worse,” he told local reporters.

According to Chandan, the card was delivered around two and a half months ago via the post office. The envelope had all the correct details, but the moment they opened it, the family was stunned to see Nitish Kumar’s photograph. When they approached the Booth Level Officer (BLO) to report the issue, they were allegedly advised to stay silent.

“What’s more troubling is that the BLO didn’t help us but told us to keep quiet. Why hide such a blunder?” Chandan asked.

The incident has triggered widespread concern, especially as Bins is ready for the election in 2025. Critics claim that such errors reduce public belief in the Election Commission in India, when openness is important.

In response to the media, the Underweller Jitterdra Kumar made the ID cards printed by an agency in Karnataka. He assured that this problem can be solved by filling form 8, either online or in a subdivision officer (SDO) for improvement.

Despite this insurance, the situation has encouraged accountability. Residents and activists now require a thorough study to understand how such a scary mistake was allowed.

As the story continues to focus on the story, this weird case acts as a clear reminder of the need for accuracy and responsibilities in election-related procedures-special when in the belief in democratic institutions.

