Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely

India

India has one of the largest populations of stray dogs in the world. Many municipal authorities run sterilization and vaccination programs to manage dog populations.

Mexico



Stray dogs are widespread in both towns and cities. Many are born on the streets or even abandoned. The animal welfare groups actively vaccinate and rescue stray dogs.

Thailand

This country is known for its friendly street dogs. The dogs roam freely and often rely on tourists and locals for food. They are particularly located in tourist spots like Bangkok and Phuket.

Romania

Romania has a long history of stray dogs. Many of them live in packs and roam urban areas in search of food. NGOs vaccinate and get them for adoption internationally.

Brazil

Street dogs often form packs near markets and in public spaces. Local authorities implement sterilization drives to curb overpopulation issues.

Philippines

Stray dogs are common in rural and urban regions. They are locally called askal. Many are abandoned pets or born on the streets.

Turkey

Stray dogs are often cared for by locals and respected in this country. Large populations of dogs roam freely in Istanbul and other cities. Municipal programs provide vaccination and feed the strays.

Egypt

Stray dogs are found in villages and urban streets. Many live in poor conditions and survive on scraps from local markets. Animal welfare organizations focus on adoption and vaccination programs.

Russia

Street dogs are common in suburban and urban areas. They are sterilized and sheltered by the help of many municipal programs and NGOs.

Nepal

Free roaming dogs are common in this country, especially Kathmandu. Dogs often live near tourist areas, streets and temples. Locals volunteer to manage vaccination and awareness campaigns.

Stray dogs in these countries reflect love and affection towards animals and challenges in urban planning. Due to some reasons, India is having a significant shift to a “dog free zone” in urban areas. This change is largely driven by public safety concerns.