WATCH: Jaipur Viral Video Captures Woman On Two-Wheeler Molested By Bike-Borne Men, Triggers Outrage On Social Media

An outrageous event that occurred in Jaipur has raised outrage following a viral video which captured a woman being sexually harassed as she rode on a two wheeler in a busy street. Shared on April 8th, the 15 second video has once again brought up significant questions about the security of women in high traffic urban areas. The video depicts two men, riding a motorcycle towards the woman, who rides a bike taxi with another individual.

WATCH: Jaipur Viral Video Captures Woman On Two-Wheeler Molested By Bike-Borne Men

The fact that the act was filmed has added to the seriousness of the incident and elicited intense criticism on the internet. People started sharing the video and the National Crime Investigation Bureau about the situation. The agency encouraged local governments to find and put the accused under arrest since they had to retain the confidence of people, particularly women. The police officials assured that the case has been sent to the department in question to be investigated. The event occurred on a high traffic road yet the people on the scene did not take action, implying that they did not act responsibly in the social environment.









The event has resulted in a strong backlash on social media, with people reporting anger, fear, and frustration about the increasing crimes against women. The reaction of the citizens was split in two segments, one that criticized people who did not help and another that insisted on harsh punishment of the criminals. The case has also changed the discussion of the safety of bike taxis because it demonstrates that drivers pose unsafe situations that are not limited to driver actions on the road. As the law enforcement agencies strive to provide safer spaces to women during the investigation, they are under pressure to improve their law enforcement techniques and develop superior monitoring systems.

Also Read: Bangladesh Viral Shocker: Wife Catches Cheating Husband, Thrashes Other Woman, Gets Slapped As Chaos Erupts On Street, WATCH VIDEO