Adani Commissions India’s First Off-Grid Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant Of 5 MW Capacity

Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) today announced the successful commissioning of India’s first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat, marking a major milestone in the nation’s clean energy transition.

The state-of-the-art plant is 100% green-powered by solar energy and integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling it to operate completely off-grid. This represents a new paradigm in decentralized, renewable-powered hydrogen production.

The ANIL pilot plant is India’s first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen facility featuring a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyzer system designed to respond dynamically to real-time renewable energy inputs. This provides valuable operational flexibility, particularly in addressing the variability of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance.

This breakthrough reinforces the Adani Group’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and leadership in the emerging green hydrogen economy. It supports India’s ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and sets a benchmark for renewable-powered industrial applications across hard-to-abate sectors.

The pilot also serves as a proof of concept ahead of ANIL’s upcoming Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat — a key project that will contribute significantly to India’s low-carbon future. Green hydrogen is expected to play a vital role in decarbonising sectors such as fertilisers, refining and heavy transport — and in achieving global net-zero targets.

The initiative is aligned with the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), a flagship Government of India program that aims to reduce import dependence, enhance energy self-sufficiency and accelerate the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries — all in fulfilment of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

About Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL)

Adani New Industries Ltd. (ANIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), is at the forefront of the energy transition involving sustainable fuels and green molecules. It is dedicated to bolstering India’s energy security and enabling decarbonization goals through the production and supply of reliable, scalable, and cost-effective Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. ANIL is developing large-scale production facilities for Green Hydrogen and its derivatives through an integrated end-to-end ecosystem. This includes producing Green Hydrogen and its derivative products, such as Green Ammonia, Green Methanol, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, and manufacturing Solar Cells, Ingots & Wafers, Solar Modules, Wind Turbine Generators, and Electrolysers at Mundra, Gujarat, to meet the demand across diverse sectors in both domestic and international markets.

