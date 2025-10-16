LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic

Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic

Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 16, 2025 16:46:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: Chennai Blitz kept their Prime Volleyball League 2025 hopes alive with a thrilling five-set win over Ahmedabad Defenders — 15-10, 10-15, 15-11, 12-15, 15-13 — at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Captain Jerome Vinith produced a standout all-round display to earn the Player of the Match award and guide Chennai to sixth place with six points from five matches.

The Blitz started with intent, led by Jerome’s sharp serves and powerful spikes that unsettled Ahmedabad’s defence. Setter Muthusamy Appavu executed a clever strategy by targeting Nandhagopal, slowing down the Defenders’ counterplay. However, Battur Batsuuri’s smart placement earned Ahmedabad a crucial super point to stay in touch.

Akhin played a vital role for Ahmedabad in defence, while Batsuuri’s accurate cross-court smashes swung the momentum in their favour. The Defenders gained further rhythm when Angamuthu stepped in, adding pace and precision to their attack.

Chennai responded through Tarun Gowda’s explosive super serve, which lifted the team’s confidence. Making his debut, Azizbek Kuchkorov impressed with key blocks that disrupted Ahmedabad’s momentum. Brazilian attacker Luiz Felipe Perotto also made his presence felt at the net, as the game continued to shift from one side to the other.

Nandha kept Ahmedabad competitive with his aggressive serves and consistent scoring, supported by Suraj Chaudhary’s steady defence and Sameer’s clever setups for Chennai. His efforts pushed the match into a tense fifth and deciding set.

The final set had the crowd on edge. Azizbek’s towering blocks stopped Ahmedabad’s key hitters, while Akhin’s block on Jerome gave the Defenders a lifeline with a valuable super point. But Jerome held his nerve when it mattered most, delivering decisive spikes and serves to seal the match for Chennai Blitz. The victory kept their campaign alive and showcased their resilience in one of the season’s most intense battles.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 4:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In High-Intensity Training Session Ahead Of Perth ODI Against Australia, Video Goes Viral

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Bengaluru Torpedoes Prevail Over Spirited Calicut in PVL Classic

Flipping sumo wrestlers get London tournament rolling

How Bag2Bag Is Making India’s ‘Pay-as-you-Stay’ Culture Mainstream

LATEST NEWS

Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Cafe In Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Looking To Live In Europe? Malta’s Golden Visa Makes It Easy For Indians, Here’s How

Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

Indian Nurse On Death Row: Yemen Stays Nimisha Priya’s Execution, Here’s What Supreme Court Said

Dhanteras 2025: What to Buy and What to Avoid According to Astrology

IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS AI INVESTMENT BOOM EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE BETWEEN 0.1% AND 0.8% TO GLOBAL GROWTH

TSMC raises revenue forecast on bullish outlook for AI megatrend

'Mr. Scorsese' on Apple TV+: Behind-the-scenes reel of famed director

Viral Video: Samosa With A Fork? Man’s Etiquette Lesson Leaves Netizens Divided

Six Gen Z Slangs You Definitely Need To Know, The Last One Will Leave You Shocked

Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic
Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic
Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic
Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic
QUICK LINKS