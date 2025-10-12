Modern School Vasant Vihar Marks 50 Years of Excellence With A Spectacular Founders’ Day

Modern School, Vasant Vihar, marked a historic milestone as it celebrated its Golden Jubilee Founders’ Day on October 11, 2025. The celebration was a spectacular tribute to fifty years of excellence in education and a reaffirmation of the school’s enduring vision of academic excellence and character building.

The evening brought together distinguished guests, dignitaries, mentors, alumni, teachers, parents, and students to honour the school’s remarkable journey through five decades of learning, leadership, and achievement.

The Principal, Ms. Vibha Khosla welcomed the Chief Guest for the occasion, Hon’ble Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Former Chief Justice of India and the Guests of Honour, Mr. Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, and Ms. Archana Puran Singh, renowned actress. The celebration was further graced by the Members of the Board of Trustees, Managing Committees, former Principals, Principal of sister branches, and invited guests.

The celebration began with a Tree Plantation Ceremony, symbolizing gratitude to nature, followed by the orchestra performance ‘Symphony of Harmony’ and the Prize Distribution Ceremony, wherein students were honoured for excellence in Academics, Sports, and Co-curricular Activities.

The highlight of the evening, ‘The Golden Cadence’, a musical presentation, reflected the school’s philosophy of nurturing intellect, creativity, and character. The Golden Jubilee edition of Vasant Parag and a botanical book documenting the school’s green cover were also released.

A laser show depicting the school’s inspiring journey through five decades captivated the audience, celebrating its evolution and enduring spirit of excellence.

The celebration concluded with a standing ovation, as Modern School, Vasant Vihar, looked back with pride on fifty golden years and renewed its pledge to continue lighting the path of knowledge and growth for generations to come.