The Undisputed Pan-India Superstar: Here’s How Prabhas’ Baahubali Made History

Prabhas, often hailed as the ‘Darling’ of Indian cinema, redefined stardom with Baahubali, a franchise that elevated him to the status of an undisputed pan-India superstar. His towering presence on screen and commitment to the magnum opus earned him several prestigious awards and global recognition.

5 Milestone Triumphs of Prabhas’ Baahubali Journey

1. Award-Winning Performances

Prabhas’ dual portrayal of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali in the franchise won him the Best Actor Award at the Santosham South Indian Film Awards (2015) and Best Actor (Telugu) at SIIMA (2017).

2. Cultural Phenomenon in India

He ranked 2nd in Times’ Most Desirable Men (2017) and continued to dominate pop culture with a place on the Forever Desirable list (2019), showcasing his lasting influence across regions.

3. Most-Searched Star

In 2019, Prabhas became the most Googled actor in Karnataka, proving his pan-India appeal extended well beyond Telugu cinema.

4. Global Recognition

He was the only South Indian actor in ‘10 Sexiest Asian Men’ list (2019) and was also celebrated in GQ’s Most Influential Young Indians (2017).

5. Madame Tussauds Honour

In 2017, Prabhas became the first South Indian actor with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Bangkok, solidifying his international star power.

