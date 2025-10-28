Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District

In a major breakthrough against the growing menace of medical fraud, the Cachar Police have arrested another fake doctor, marking the 15th such arrest in the district in recent weeks.

The accused, identified as Rajul Hoque Laskar (38), son of Monfar Ali Laskar from Nagdirgram Part-4 under Sonai Police Station, was apprehended while running an illegal clinic named “Baby Health Care” in the Sonai area. Police seized several documents from the clinic and confirmed that Laskar had been posing as a qualified medical practitioner without any valid credentials**.

Speaking to the media, Subrata Sen, Additional SP (Crime), Cachar, said, “So far, we have arrested over 15 fake doctors and will continue the investigation. We’ve been receiving inputs about such illegal practitioners operating across the district, and necessary steps are being taken to identify and arrest them.”

Authorities revealed that the arrested individual had also been impersonating another person named Raju Haque Laskar, raising concerns about identity misuse and organized fraud.

Police have launched a wider probe into the network of fake doctors and illegal clinics operating in Cachar and adjoining districts. The crackdown is part of an ongoing drive to ensure medical safety and protect public health from unqualified practitioners exploiting vulnerable communities.