LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District

Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District

In a major breakthrough against the growing menace of medical fraud, the Cachar Police have arrested another fake doctor, marking the 15th such arrest in the district in recent weeks. Authorities revealed that the arrested individual had also been impersonating another person named Raju Haque Laskar, raising concerns about identity misuse and organized fraud.

15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: October 28, 2025 15:28:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District

In a major breakthrough against the growing menace of medical fraud, the Cachar Police have arrested another fake doctor, marking the 15th such arrest in the district in recent weeks.

The accused, identified as Rajul Hoque Laskar (38), son of Monfar Ali Laskar from Nagdirgram Part-4 under Sonai Police Station, was apprehended while running an illegal clinic named “Baby Health Care” in the Sonai area. Police seized several documents from the clinic and confirmed that Laskar had been posing as a qualified medical practitioner without any valid credentials**.

Speaking to the media, Subrata Sen, Additional SP (Crime), Cachar, said, “So far, we have arrested over 15 fake doctors and will continue the investigation. We’ve been receiving inputs about such illegal practitioners operating across the district, and necessary steps are being taken to identify and arrest them.”

Authorities revealed that the arrested individual had also been impersonating another person named Raju Haque Laskar, raising concerns about identity misuse and organized fraud.

Police have launched a wider probe into the network of fake doctors and illegal clinics operating in Cachar and adjoining districts. The crackdown is part of an ongoing drive to ensure medical safety and protect public health from unqualified practitioners exploiting vulnerable communities.

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 3:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: assamcachar policemedical fraudrajul hoque case

RELATED News

Skanda Sashti 2025: Soorasamharam 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Tiruchendur Schedule, Mantras

Chhath Puja: Deep Meanings Behind Every Ritual Celebrating Nature, Devotion, and Purity

Maharashtra Terrifying Video: Chaos Ensues After Tigress Attacks At Motorists At Tadoba Reserve Days After Losing Cub In Road Accident

Chhath Puja 2025 Sunset Time Today: Check City-wise Sandhya Arghya Time in Bihar, UP, Delhi, Patna, Jharkhand on Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja Bank Holiday 2025: Are Banks Closed on October 27 or 28? Check City-Wise Details

LATEST NEWS

Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift

Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District

Photo Of AOC, Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral, Ted Cruz Asks ‘Are Those Nazi Salutes?’ Elon Musk Says ‘Sure Looks Like…’

Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

‘Please Don’t Make Us Do That’: Has Animal Star Rashmika Mandanna Indirectly Extended Support To Deepika Padukone Amid 8-Hour Shifts Row?

World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

Jaipur Tragedy: Bus Hits Power Line, 2 Dead And Several Injured In Fiery Blast

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) Registers Robust Q2 And 1HFY26 Performance

Who Says Passports Can’t Be Smart? India Rolls Out GPSP 2.0 In Dubai, Your Passport Just Got Smarter

Dmodot Founder Abhishek Sharma Featured on Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Pitch to Get Rich’ — Showcasing India’s New Era of Quiet Luxury

Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District
Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District
Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District
Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District

QUICK LINKS