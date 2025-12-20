Assam Train Tragedy: 5 Rajdhani Express Coaches Derail After Hitting 8 Elephants In Hojai District

Assam Train Tragedy: Eight elephants were killed and one seriously injured after a herd was struck by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam’s Hojai district early Saturday morning, forest and railway officials confirmed. The collision caused the locomotive and 5 coaches of the Rajdhani Express to derail, but no passengers were hurt, according to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Train Derails, Passengers Safe

The accident occurred around 126 km from Guwahati. Railway authorities rushed accident relief trains and senior officials to the site, while helpline numbers were activated at Guwahati railway station. Senior NFR officials, including the General Manager and the Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding, also reached the spot to oversee rescue and restoration efforts.

Passengers from the affected coaches were temporarily shifted to vacant berths in other coaches. After detaching the derailed coaches, the train departed for Guwahati in the morning, where additional coaches will be added before it resumes its onward journey.

Not A Notified Elephant Corridor

Railway officials said the accident site is not marked as a designated elephant corridor. The loco pilot applied emergency brakes after spotting the herd on the tracks, but the animals reportedly moved towards the train, leading to the fatal impact.

Services Diverted, Restoration Underway

Train movement on the Jamunamukh–Kampur section has been diverted via the UP line as restoration work continues to normalise rail traffic. Officials said efforts are ongoing to clear the tracks and restore full operations at the earliest.

