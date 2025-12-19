Rajasthan Horror: Nose Chopped Off Over Love Marriage In Barmer; Retaliatory Axe Attack Leaves Girl’s Uncle With Broken Leg

A protracted family feud with a marriage by choice turned ugly with a brutal display of violence as two men were seriously injured in a pattern of revenge attacks in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. The attack has rocked the community and brought renewed attention to the deadly toll taken by family squabbles over marriages.

Love Marriage Sparks Family Feud Lasting for Years

The aggression has its roots in a ‘love marriage,’ which took place approximately two and a half years ago in the village of Jiwaniyon Ki Dhani. Shravan Singh (25), a local man, married a woman from their area against the wishes of the woman’s family. Although Shravan has since moved to Gujarat and is living with his wife, his families have not budged regarding their animosity.

Shocking Assault on Groom’s Elder Brother

On Wednesday evening around 7:30 pm, the situation took a dramatic turn. Uk Singh (35), who is Shravan Singh’s elder brother, was returning from the fields when he is believed to have been ambushed by Dharam Singh (50), who is the woman’s uncle, along with his accomplices. The police reported that the culprits cut off the nose of Uk Singh with a sharp weapon.

Though he suffered bleeding, Uk Singh made it home safely, where his relatives immediately rushed him to the Gudamalani Hospital. Owing to the severity of his condition, he soon got referred to a hospital in Sanchore.

Retaliatory Axe Attack Leaves Uncle Seriously Injured

Shortly after the attack on Uk Singh, Shravan Singh’s family members reportedly took their turn. They went to the woman’s residence with the intention of attacking her. They beat Dharam Singh with an axe during the attack. Dharam Singh was injured during the counter-attack, with his legs broken. He was rushed to the hospital in Jodhpur, where he is still undergoing treatment.

Cases Recorded in Police Register, Arrests Followed Through

The senior police officials and DSP arrived at the spot to handle the situation, and the Gudamalani police registered cross complaints based on the complaints given by both families and formed several teams to trace the culprits.

As per reports, seven people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident. Narayan Singh, Alam Singh, and Jalam Singh have been arrested from Shravan Singh’s side, while Shankar Singh, Shaitan Singh, Tan Singh, and Sumer Singh have been arrested from the other side, which is the woman’s family, as per Delhi Police.

Village in Shock Over Extreme Violence

Residents of Jiwaniyon Ki Dhani said that the entire village is shocked by the brutality that has been shown during these attacks. Locals observed that while there is no shortage of love marriage-related disputes, no one expected this much violence.

The police have made an appeal to each of these families to remain calm and allow the legal trail to unfold, noting that stringent action will be taken if anyone tries to break the peace in the vicinity.

Increasing Worries about Violence associated with Love Marriages

It seems that the Barmer case represents a further instance involving violent attacks in connection with love marriages in various parts of India, giving rise to serious queries regarding social acceptance, the vicious tradition of honor-crime, and failure in dispute resolution through dialogue and legal avenues.

According to the authorities, the inquiry is still ongoing, and more facts are expected to come out once the suspect has been interrogated.

