Kerala SHO Suspended After CCTV Shows Assault on Pregnant Woman Inside Police Station, Inquiry Underway

Kerala Southern Range Inspector General Shyam Sunder has directed the immediate suspension of Circle Inspector K.G. Prathapachandran after CCTV footage surfaced showing a pregnant woman being assaulted inside a police station in 2024, when Prathapachandran was serving as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ernakulam North Police Station.

A police inspector has been suspended after CCTV footage surfaced showing a pregnant woman being slapped and pushed inside the Ernakulam North police station. The incident occurred on June 18, 2024 and the inspector has been identified as #PrathapChandran. The CCTV footage… https://t.co/P2ISnlXMFW pic.twitter.com/1FnN4FeVnW — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 19, 2025







Kerala SHO Suspended After Viral Video

CCTV footage showing the young woman being assaulted inside the police station was handed over to the complainants following a directive from the High Court.

After the visuals surfaced and triggered widespread controversy, action was initiated. Southern Range IG Shyam Sunder ordered Prathapachandran’s suspension pending inquiry.

Prathapachandran remains under suspension as an official inquiry into the station-house incident continues.

(Inputs from ANI)