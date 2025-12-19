LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Kerala SHO Suspended After CCTV Shows Assault on Pregnant Woman Inside Police Station, Inquiry Underway

Kerala SHO Suspended After CCTV Shows Assault on Pregnant Woman Inside Police Station, Inquiry Underway

Kerala Southern Range Inspector General Shyam Sunder has directed the immediate suspension of Circle Inspector K.G. Prathapachandran after CCTV footage surfaced showing a pregnant woman being assaulted inside a police station in 2024, when Prathapachandran was serving as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ernakulam North Police Station.

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: December 19, 2025 16:04:43 IST

Kerala Southern Range Inspector General Shyam Sunder has directed the immediate suspension of Circle Inspector K.G. Prathapachandran after CCTV footage surfaced showing a pregnant woman being assaulted inside a police station in 2024, when Prathapachandran was serving as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ernakulam North Police Station.

The incident that forms the basis of the complaint occurred last year when Prathapachandran was serving as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ernakulam North Police Station. He is currently posted as Circle Inspector in Aroor.



Kerala SHO Suspended After Viral Video 

CCTV footage showing the young woman being assaulted inside the police station was handed over to the complainants following a directive from the High Court.

After the visuals surfaced and triggered widespread controversy, action was initiated. Southern Range IG Shyam Sunder ordered Prathapachandran’s suspension pending inquiry.

Prathapachandran remains under suspension as an official inquiry into the station-house incident continues. 

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 4:04 PM IST
Tags: kerala Kerala CASE police station kerala pregnant woman assault

QUICK LINKS