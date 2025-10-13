LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Deadly Accident Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Experiencing Seizure, Conductor Comes To Rescue

Bengaluru Deadly Accident Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Experiencing Seizure, Conductor Comes To Rescue

A BMTC bus lost control near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, after its driver suffered a seizure, crashing into nine vehicles. The conductor tried to stop the bus but failed. One auto driver was critically injured, while the driver has been hospitalized and is out of danger.

BMTC Bus Rams 9 Vehicles Near Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru After Driver Suffers Seizure (PHOTO: X)
BMTC Bus Rams 9 Vehicles Near Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru After Driver Suffers Seizure (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 13, 2025 15:50:50 IST

Bengaluru Deadly Accident Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Experiencing Seizure, Conductor Comes To Rescue

In a tragic road accident that happened at the outskirts of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, an uncontrolled BMTC bus crashed into several vehicles as the bus driver abruptly experienced a seizure when he was driving.

The bus conductor, however, attempted to control the moving bus, but the bus continued to accelerate and hit 9 vehicles in total, including three cars, three auto-rikshaws, and several two-wheelers.  

BMTC Bus Loses Control Near Chinnaswamy Stadium

The driver of the bus was sent to a medical emergency on the spot, and many of the commuters got minor injuries. One of the auto drivers is said to be in a critical condition and seriously injured.

The girls caught the chilling event on the CCTV camera of the bus, where the bus driver is seen to be having a sudden seizure, which caused a tragic crash in front of him.

Going by the reports, the driver pressed the accelerator when he was having a seizure. The accelerating bus, moreover, hit a total of 9 vehicles, totally crushing an auto rikshaw and tossing a car on one side.

Bengaluru Road Accident Goes Viral

According to reports, there were approximately 15 passengers on board when the accident occurred. They all survived without injuries. In the video, the conductor of the bus ran into stop the bus as soon as the driver suffered a seizure; however, he could not slow down the bus. 

The officials of the BMTC claimed that the driver had to experience an abrupt health condition at that moment, which caused the road accident, yet all the vehicle owners affected were safe. According to the BMTC official, no one was hurt, and everyone is safe.

According to the PTI report, the driver was admitted to the hospital and is not in danger. In the meantime, the Cubbon Park Traffic Police have put the bus driver under arrest to conduct more investigation.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 3:50 PM IST
