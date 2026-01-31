LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

CJ Roy, Confident Group chairman, committed suicide after shooting himself at his Bengaluru office during Income Tax raids.

CJ Roy (Photo: ANI)
CJ Roy (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: January 31, 2026 11:13:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

In a shocking case, CJ Roy, chairman of the Confident Group, committed suicide on Friday, January 29. According to police officials, he shot himself in the head at his Bengaluru office while Income Tax raids were underway.

You Might Be Interested In

While giving a brief about the incident, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed that the incident took place at around 3 pm, and that his body is at Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout.

What did the official say about CJ Roy’s death?

Singh said as per prima facie findings, searches have been ongoing for the past three days. The I-T team was continuously questioning him, and only an investigation would reveal what the matter was.

You Might Be Interested In

“According to our initial reports, the searches have been ongoing for the past three days. The I-T team was questioning him even today. Only an investigation will reveal what actually happened,” the commissioner stated.

He said the searches were led by an I-T team from Kerala, and the police are yet to speak with them.

“Today, within the limits of the Ashoka Nagar police station, a shooting incident occurred. Prima facie, it appears that the Confident Group’s chairperson and founder, C J Roy, shot himself. His body is currently at Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout,” he added.

Why did CJ Roy kill himself?

CJ Roy, 57, was a prominent Indian real estate tycoon, billionaire, and the founder-chairman of the Confident Group. On Friday, he shot himself with a licensed pistol at his office-cum-bungalow in Langford Town, Bengaluru.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while Income Tax (I-T) officials were conducting a search and seizure operation at his premises, which had been ongoing for three days.

As per reports, at around 3 pm, after being questioned by officials, Roy told them he needed to go to an adjoining room to retrieve documents or call his mother. Shortly after, a gunshot was heard.

The Income Tax Department earlier, on Thursday, January 29, had conducted raids on companies linked to him. During the raids, it was allegedly revealed that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Read more: What Was CJ Roy’s Net Worth? Confident Group Owner Minted Money From Real Estate And Producing Reality Shows, Owned Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron Worth Millions

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 11:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bengaluru Real Estate Tycooncj royconfident group chairmanI-T team

RELATED News

Bengaluru Shocker Caught On CCTV: Morning Walk Turns Tragic For A 31-Year-Old Techie After She Gets Mauled By Neighbour’s Pet Dog, Gets 50 Stitches On Face

BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’

Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats

Education Or Exploitation? Karnataka Government School Students Made To Wash Mid-Day Meal Plates Near Open Drain, Viral Image Sparks Outrage On Social Media

What Is the Political Row Over Kolkata Wow! Momo Factory Fire As Death Toll Rises To 25? Manager And Deputy Manager Arrested; Safety Lapses Under Scanner | Explained

LATEST NEWS

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

Sarvam Maya Review: Nivin Pauly’s Quirky Ghost Tale Charms, Thrills, And Warms Hearts In Unexpected OTT Delight

iPhone 17e To Debut Soon In India: 48 MP Camera With OIS, New Vibrant Colours, Check Launch Date And Price

Pawar vs Pawar? Sharad Pawar’s Statement On Sunetra Pawar’s Oath-Taking As Maharashtra Deputy CM: ‘Don’t Know If There’s Haste’

Creative International Styling School (CISS), Mumbai Marked Its Grand Launch with Industry Luminaries and K-Pop Star Aoora

Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!

Who Is Hasan Piker? American YouTuber And Political Commentator Faces Seventh Twitch Ban Following THIS Reason; Here’s What We Know

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

Mardaani 3 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji’s Crime Thriller Opens Steady, Struggles To Beat Mardaani 2 Record

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon
CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon
CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon
CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

QUICK LINKS