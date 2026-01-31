CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

In a shocking case, CJ Roy, chairman of the Confident Group, committed suicide on Friday, January 29. According to police officials, he shot himself in the head at his Bengaluru office while Income Tax raids were underway.

While giving a brief about the incident, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed that the incident took place at around 3 pm, and that his body is at Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout.

What did the official say about CJ Roy’s death?

Singh said as per prima facie findings, searches have been ongoing for the past three days. The I-T team was continuously questioning him, and only an investigation would reveal what the matter was.

“According to our initial reports, the searches have been ongoing for the past three days. The I-T team was questioning him even today. Only an investigation will reveal what actually happened,” the commissioner stated.

He said the searches were led by an I-T team from Kerala, and the police are yet to speak with them.

“Today, within the limits of the Ashoka Nagar police station, a shooting incident occurred. Prima facie, it appears that the Confident Group’s chairperson and founder, C J Roy, shot himself. His body is currently at Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout,” he added.

Why did CJ Roy kill himself?

CJ Roy, 57, was a prominent Indian real estate tycoon, billionaire, and the founder-chairman of the Confident Group. On Friday, he shot himself with a licensed pistol at his office-cum-bungalow in Langford Town, Bengaluru.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while Income Tax (I-T) officials were conducting a search and seizure operation at his premises, which had been ongoing for three days.

As per reports, at around 3 pm, after being questioned by officials, Roy told them he needed to go to an adjoining room to retrieve documents or call his mother. Shortly after, a gunshot was heard.

The Income Tax Department earlier, on Thursday, January 29, had conducted raids on companies linked to him. During the raids, it was allegedly revealed that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Read more: What Was CJ Roy’s Net Worth? Confident Group Owner Minted Money From Real Estate And Producing Reality Shows, Owned Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron Worth Millions