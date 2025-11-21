Crash, Chaos… and a Wedding: Kerala Bride Marries From Emergency Ward After Midnight Accident

It was a wedding no one present will ever forget, a scene that felt ripped straight from a movie. In the stark fluorescent glow of a hospital emergency ward, a bride lay on a stretcher, battling severe spinal injuries, while her groom stood beside her, determined not to let fate rewrite their big day. Doctor, nurses, and a handful of relatives became unexpected witnesses as a Kerala couple went ahead with their marriage on Friday, just hours after the bride survived a terrifying road accident.

How a Pre-Wedding Trip Ended in an Emergency Ward



Avani was on her way to Kumarakon in Alappuzha with her family for bridal makeup around 3 am when their car skidded out of control and hit a tree, leaving her with a spinal injury. Local residents took the family to Kottayam Medical College, but due to the seriousness of her condition, she was later shifted to VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi for specialised care.







What Made the Families Continue the Wedding Amid Crisis?

The wedding was planned for Friday afternoon in Alappuzha, but when Sharon and his family arrived at the hospital and learned about Avani’s condition, both families agreed that the ceremony should still take place at the scheduled auspicious time, despite the unexpected situation.

How a Hospital ER Became an Unlikely Wedding Venue

After discussing the situation with the neurosurgery team, hospital authorities arranged for the wedding to take place inside the emergency ward. Between 12:15 pm and 12:30 pm, with doctors, nurses, and close family members standing by, Sharon married Avani as she lay on a stretcher. The short ceremony was conducted without interrupting any patient services.

What Doctors Revealed About the Bride’s Injury

According to the Neurosurgery Head, Dr. Sudish Karunakaran, Avani has a severe spinal injury and is scheduled for surgery soon. Sharon, meanwhile, is an assistant professor at an engineering college in Alappuzha.

As for the guests who had already reached the original venue, they were still served the planned meal, even though the wedding had unexpectedly moved to a hospital corridor.