Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

A shocking crime has come to light in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, where a woman is accused of injecting her ex-lover’s wife with an HIV-infected sample. Police have arrested four people in connection with the case, including the woman, a nurse and two of her adult children.

The accused have been named as B Boya Vasundhara (34), a resident of Kurnool, Konge Jyothi (40), a nurse at a private hospital in Adoni, and her two children in their 20s. They were taken into custody on January 24 after police discovered the unusual attack.

According to police, Vasundhara was unable to accept that her former lover had married another woman. She allegedly plotted to separate the couple and harm the new wife. An official told PTI, “After conspiring with three others and staging a road accident, Vasundhara allegedly injected an HIV virus into a doctor, who is the wife of her former lover.”

How was the victim injected with HIV?

According to reports, police said the incident happened on January 9 at around 2.30 pm. The victim, an assistant professor at a private medical college, was riding her scooter home for lunch near the KC Canal at Vinayak Ghat when two people on a motorcycle deliberately rammed into her. The impact caused her to fall and get injured.

Vasundhara and her aides then approached the injured woman, pretending to help. Police said that while trying to take her to an autorickshaw, Vasundhara administered the HIV-infected injection before fleeing the scene as the victim raised the alarm, as per reports.

Investigators found that the accused had obtained HIV-infected blood samples from patients at a government hospital, claiming they needed them for “research.” Police say the HIV samples were stored in a refrigerator and later used in the attack.

The victim was rushed to a hospital after the attack. After that, her husband, who is also a doctor, proceeded to lodge a complaint at Kurnool III Town Police Station on January 10. Police have registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police are still investigating the exact details and are awaiting forensic reports. A detailed chargesheet will be filed once tests conclude.

Similar past cases

This horrifying method of harming someone with infected blood is rare but not entirely unheard of in India. In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a court ordered police to file a case after a woman’s in-laws allegedly injected her with an HIV-infected needle over dowry demands. Police registered an FIR under multiple charges, including attempt to murder and cruelty after the victim’s father raised the alarm.

