LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

A woman in Andhra Pradesh was arrested along with three others for allegedly injecting her ex-lover’s wife with an HIV-infected sample after staging a road accident, in a shocking case of revenge.

Woman injects ex-lover's wife with HIV (Image: Representative photo)
Woman injects ex-lover's wife with HIV (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 25, 2026 14:35:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

A shocking crime has come to light in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, where a woman is accused of injecting her ex-lover’s wife with an HIV-infected sample. Police have arrested four people in connection with the case, including the woman, a nurse and two of her adult children.

You Might Be Interested In

The accused have been named as B Boya Vasundhara (34), a resident of Kurnool, Konge Jyothi (40), a nurse at a private hospital in Adoni, and her two children in their 20s. They were taken into custody on January 24 after police discovered the unusual attack.

According to police, Vasundhara was unable to accept that her former lover had married another woman. She allegedly plotted to separate the couple and harm the new wife. An official told PTI, “After conspiring with three others and staging a road accident, Vasundhara allegedly injected an HIV virus into a doctor, who is the wife of her former lover.”

You Might Be Interested In

How was the victim injected with HIV?

According to reports, police said the incident happened on January 9 at around 2.30 pm. The victim, an assistant professor at a private medical college, was riding her scooter home for lunch near the KC Canal at Vinayak Ghat when two people on a motorcycle deliberately rammed into her. The impact caused her to fall and get injured.

Vasundhara and her aides then approached the injured woman, pretending to help. Police said that while trying to take her to an autorickshaw, Vasundhara administered the HIV-infected injection before fleeing the scene as the victim raised the alarm, as per reports. 

Investigators found that the accused had obtained HIV-infected blood samples from patients at a government hospital, claiming they needed them for “research.” Police say the HIV samples were stored in a refrigerator and later used in the attack.

The victim was rushed to a hospital after the attack. After that, her husband, who is also a doctor, proceeded to lodge a complaint at Kurnool III Town Police Station on January 10. Police have registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police are still investigating the exact details and are awaiting forensic reports. A detailed chargesheet will be filed once tests conclude.

Similar past cases

This horrifying method of harming someone with infected blood is rare but not entirely unheard of in India. In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a court ordered police to file a case after a woman’s in-laws allegedly injected her with an HIV-infected needle over dowry demands. Police registered an FIR under multiple charges, including attempt to murder and cruelty after the victim’s father raised the alarm.

Also Read: ‘Help! Help!’ Horror On Bengaluru Street As Woman Screams ‘Koi Nahi Sunn Raha’, Alleges Naked Man Chased Her In Daylight – Watch

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 2:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: crime newslatest newsregional news

RELATED News

Minor Train Dispute Turns Deadly: NM College Professor Stabbed To Death By Commuter At Mumbai’s Malad Railway Station

Who Is Krishna Karunesh? Ex‑Gorakhpur DM Appointed As New Noida Authority CEO After Techie’s Death

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

‘Help! Help!’ Horror On Bengaluru Street As Woman Screams ‘Koi Nahi Sunn Raha’, Alleges Naked Man Chased Her In Daylight – Watch

Why Is Mumbai Still Without A Mayor? BMC Poll Pushed To February First Week, Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘All Speculations Will End Soon’ – Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Two Months After Calling Off Wedding, Palash Muchhal Deletes Smriti Mandhana’s Posts From His Instagram Amid Rs. 40 Lakh Fraud Allegations

Why Did Ajith Kumar Fans Clash With Thalapathy Vijay Supporters During Mankatha Re-Release? Horrific Visuals Surface, Watch

After 19 Minute 34 Second Video, 3 Minutes 24 Seconds Aarohi Mim Private MMS Leak Claims Go Viral — Is It An Online Scam? The Truth Will Shock You

Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

What Is Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act And How Does It Plan To Combat Rising Hate Crimes Against Punjabis In The US? Explained

How Much Was Alex Honnold Paid By Netflix To Scale Taipei 101? 40-Year-Old Climbs All 101 Floors Of 1,667-Foot Skyscraper Without Safety Gears

Fans Go Wild After They Spot Akshaye Khanna In Sunny Deol’s Border 2, Get Curious About His Role In Sequel: ‘Nostalgia Bait Hai Dost’

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? 28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Canada, Gang War Suspected

Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love
Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love
Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love
Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

QUICK LINKS