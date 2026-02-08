LIVE TV
Darbhanga Horror: Six-Year-Old Girl Raped Then Brutally Murdered, Found Dead Near Pond After Hours of Missing, Protests Erupt

A wave of shock and fury swept through Darbhanga after a six-year-old girl, who had gone missing while playing near her home, was found raped and brutally murdered near a pond late Saturday night.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 8, 2026 14:18:03 IST

A wave of shock and fury swept through Darbhanga after a six-year-old girl, who had gone missing while playing near her home, was found raped and brutally murdered near a pond late Saturday night. 

The child had stepped out in the evening with two other children but failed to return, triggering a frantic search by her family and neighbours. Hours later, her body was discovered in a secluded area after hearing the sound of barking dogs, sending the neighbours into mourning and rage. The police were informed immediately. 

What Really Happened? 

Personnel from the University police station quickly arrived at the scene and sent the child’s body for a post-mortem examination. Senior Superintendent of Police Jagunath Reddy also visited the location and assumed charge of the investigation. Forensic science experts and cyber cell teams were deployed to gather and analyse evidence.

During the investigation, police found that three children had been playing near the pond at the time of the incident. The accused allegedly attempted to grab all three, but was able to catch only one child before taking her toward a secluded area. The other two managed to flee and later informed their families what had happened. 

According to officials, the children told police they recognised the man. Investigators subsequently reviewed CCTV footage from nearby locations and, based on the children’s identification, named the suspect as Vikas Mahta. 

 “A six-year-old child’s body has been recovered. We are conducting a thorough investigation, and all teams have been pressed into service,” SSP Reddy said.

Police later conducted a raid at his residence and took him to custody. Officers stated that bloodstains were found on his clothing at the time of the arrest. He is currently being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation. 

Protest Erupts 

Public outrage over the rape and murder incident erupted on  Sunday, with residents staging protests and blocking a key road near Sundarpur Bela Temple while demanding immediate justice. Demonstrators raised slogans against the administration and called for the accused to be handed over to them. 

A heavy police presence was deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Senior officials engaged with the protests, assuring them that strict action would be taken. Police said several temas are actively investigating the case, reviewing CCTV footage, recording witness statments and analyising forensic evidence. 

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate as the probe progresses. 

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 2:18 PM IST
‘Deeply Shocked’: China Condemns Deadly Islamabad Shi’ite Mosque Attack As Pakistan Arrests 4 Suspects

