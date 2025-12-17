DDA Delhi Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025: How Govt Employees Can Buy Discounted Flats in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launches the Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, which is quite distinct and offers a 25 per cent subsidy to buy flats in Narela that have been newly constructed or are under construction for those individuals who work in government service or retired services.

Prices And Flat Details

The demolishing rates (excluding maintenance) for 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK flats, after a reduction of 25 per cent, are Rs 34.03 lakh to Rs 34.28 lakh, Rs 79.81 lakh to Rs 88.16 lakh, and Rs 114.57 lakh to Rs 127.11 lakh, respectively.

For 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK flats, respectively, the covered region is 61.17-61.65 sq.m, 126.53-140.56 sq.m, and 163.76-183.36 sq.m. Parking spaces have been provided as well.

Maintenance and Charges

Beforehand, payment is required for one year and also, and one has to pay maintenance fees. The corpus fund starts from Rs 75,000 (1 BHK), Rs 1.50 lakh (2 BHK), and Rs 2.50 lakh (3 BHK). Maintenance fees ranging from Rs 1.50 to Rs 2.50 per square foot are GST-free.

Location and Connectivity

Flats have been positioned in a residential area along with UER-II and GT Karnal Road, and they will be linked to the Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro line.

Registration Timeline and Eligibility

The scheme brochure and registrations will commence on December 19, 2025; the beginning of booking is on January 14, 2026, and the scheme will end on March 31, 2026. The applicants should be Indian nationals who are at least 18 years old, and the property ownership rules are relaxed to allow ownership of property in other locations.