‘Don’t Smoke’ Warning Ignored: Man Sets Motorcycle On Fire At Raipur Petrol Pump As Flames Spread In Seconds; Shocking Video Caught On Camera

A terrific incident unfolded at a petrol pump in Raipur, where a man allegedly set a motorcycle on fire after being warned not to smoke near a fuel dispenser.

The dramatic episode, caught on CCTV, shows flames spreading within seconds, triggering panic among staff and customers.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the Urla area of the Chhattisgarh capital. Police confirmed that swift action by petrol pump employees prevented what could have turned into a major disaster.

Raipur shocker: Smoking Warning Sparks Chaos at Petrol Pump

According to police, two men identified as Dharmendra Kshatri and Imran arrived at the petrol pump on a motorcycle to refuel. While Imran remained seated on the bike, Dharmendra stood beside it as the fuel tank was opened.

Man lights fire at petrol pump in Raipur. Staff rush to stop disaster…

🚨 CCTV footage shows a man setting fire near a petrol pump nozzle at Sangeeta Fuels, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Staff acted fast to prevent disaster. Both accused arrested. pic.twitter.com/3r6ey6uFtU — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) February 20, 2026

During refuelling, Dharmendra allegedly took out a cigarette and attempted to light it. Petrol pump staff immediately intervened and warned him not to smoke near the highly flammable fuel area.

Instead of complying, he reportedly became agitated.

Raipur shocker: Fuel Nozzle Set on Fire, Flames Spread in Seconds

Police said Dharmendra allegedly used a lighter to ignite the fuel nozzle pipe in a fit of anger. Within moments, flames spread rapidly to the motorcycle’s fuel tank and parts of the petrol pump machine.

The CCTV footage shows fire erupting suddenly, creating chaos at the fuel station as customers and staff scramble to move away from the blaze.

During the commotion, some burning fuel reportedly splashed onto the accused himself.

Raipur shocker: Quick-Thinking Staff Prevent Major Disaster

As the fire intensified, both the accused and pump staff ran from the immediate area to protect themselves.

However, a petrol pump attendant acted swiftly by pulling away the fuel pipe and shutting off the main fuel supply. Staff then used the available fire safety equipment to extinguish the flames before they could spread further.

Officials said the timely response prevented the fire from reaching nearby vehicles or fuel storage units which could have resulted in a massive explosion.

Raipur shocker: Accused Attempted to Flee, Arrested After CCTV Review

Following the incident, the two men allegedly attempted to flee the spot but were caught by petrol pump staff. The pump manager alerted police and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on the complaint and CCTV footage, police arrested both accused.

Urla police registered a case under sections related to arson and endangering public safety. Further investigation is currently underway.

