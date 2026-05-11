Gujarat Weather Update Today: Rain Alert, Heatwave & IMD Forecast for Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Kutch and Surendranagar

Gujarat is really hot today. The India Meteorological Department issued warnings for many places like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Kutch and Surendranagar. It is going to be very hot in parts of the state with temperatures between 41°C and 45°C. Kandla Airport in Kutch was one of the places with a temperature of 45.2°C. The India Meteorological Department says it will be dry and sunny in Gujarat for the few days with no big rain coming soon. The people in charge are telling everyone to stay out of the sun during the part of the day and be careful because it is getting hotter.

Ahmedabad Weather Today

It is still very hot in Ahmedabad. The temperature might go up to 44°C today with skies. The India Meteorological Department says Ahmedabad will keep feeling like it’s in a heatwave for the next few days because of dry winds coming from the northwest.

Surat and Vadodara Under Heatwave Warning

Surat and Vadodara are still under heatwave alert today. The India Meteorological Department says Surat is definitely in a heatwave and Vadodara is also very hot with temperatures over 43°C. The weather people are warning that it might feel even hotter near the coast because of the humidity.

Rajkot, Kutch and Surendranagar Face Extreme Heat

The Saurashtra and Kutch areas are the hottest today. Surendranagar is over 44°C and Rajkot and Kutch are also very hot. The India Meteorological Department says it will stay very hot until at the middle of the week.

Is Rain Expected in Gujarat Today?

The latest news from the India Meteorological Department says it will be dry in Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch today and for the few days. Even though some parts of the state had thunderstorms and light rain earlier in the week there is no rain coming to make everything cooler.

IMD Advisory for Residents

The India Meteorological Department is telling people to be careful during the part of the day between noon and 4 PM. They are asking people to:

Drink plenty of water

Not stay in the sun for long

Wear light and comfortable clothes

Not do too much outside when it is hot

Take care of kids and older people

The health experts are also warning people about getting dehydrated and having heatstroke because the temperature is getting higher in Gujarat. Gujarat is facing a lot of heat and the India Meteorological Department is keeping an eye on the weather, in Gujarat. The people of Gujarat need to be careful and follow the instructions to stay safe in the heat. Gujarat will have to wait a little for the weather to get better.

City/Region Weather Condition Maximum Temperature IMD Alert/Update Ahmedabad Hot and dry weather with clear skies Around 44°C Heatwave conditions likely to continue due to dry northwesterly winds Surat Very hot and humid conditions Around 43°C Under heatwave warning; humidity may increase discomfort Vadodara Extreme heat during daytime Above 43°C Heatwave alert issued by IMD Rajkot Extremely hot and dry Around 44°C Heatwave conditions expected till mid-week Kutch Severe heatwave conditions 45°C+ Among the hottest regions in Gujarat Kandla Airport (Kutch) Extreme heat recorded 45.2°C One of the highest temperatures recorded in Gujarat Surendranagar Intense daytime heat Above 44°C Severe heatwave conditions continue Saurashtra Region Dry and very hot weather 43°C–45°C No rainfall expected in coming days Gujarat Overall Sunny and dry conditions 41°C–45°C IMD advises caution from noon to 4 PM; no major rain expected soon

Gujarat Cities Sunrise and Sunset Timings Today (May 11, 2026)