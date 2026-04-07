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Home > Regionals News > Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

A tragic accident in Gurugram claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy who was critically injured after being run over by a school van. The child succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital, police said on Tuesday.

Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces (Screengrab From X)
Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 7, 2026 19:13:06 IST

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Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

A tragic accident in Gurugram claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy who was critically injured after being run over by a school van. The child succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital, police said on Tuesday.

Child Identified As Class 1 Student

The deceased has been identified as Shivansh Tripathi, a Class 1 student of a private school. He lived with his family in the Shyam Kunj area of Bhondsi in Gurugram. According to police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon.

Father Alleges Reckless Driving

In his complaint, the boy’s father, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, said his son had returned from school and changed his clothes before stepping out to buy chocolates from a nearby grocery store.

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While returning home, the school van allegedly reversed in a careless manner and hit the child.

“He was on his way home with chocolates when the driver of the M S Public School’s Maruti Eco van, driving recklessly and negligently, reversed and hit my son. Shivansh fell, and despite his injuries, the driver ran over him again,” the complaint stated.

The child sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding from his ears and mouth. He was rushed to Medanta Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Action Underway

Inspector Surender Kumar of Bhondsi police station said the child’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. An FIR has been registered against the driver, who is yet to be arrested. Police said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.

READ MORE: Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani Terrorists Among Five Arrested, Key Accused Caught After 16 Years

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Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

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Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

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Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH
Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH
Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH
Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

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