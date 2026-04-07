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Home > Regionals News > Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani Terrorists Among Five Arrested, Key Accused Caught After 16 Years

Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani Terrorists Among Five Arrested, Key Accused Caught After 16 Years

Five people, including two Pakistani terrorists, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in a major crackdown, ending a 16-year manhunt for one accused, with investigations ongoing into a wider terror network.

lashkar-e-taiba module busted in srinagar (Image: ANI, file photo)
lashkar-e-taiba module busted in srinagar (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 7, 2026 18:46:03 IST

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Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani Terrorists Among Five Arrested, Key Accused Caught After 16 Years

After a successful anti-terrorism operation, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested five individuals, including two Pakistani militants, as part of their ongoing fight against terrorism linked to the Pakistan-based organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. Security forces coordinated their efforts to target an inter-state network of terrorists who were responsible for numerous acts of terror.

The recent arrests are considered by many in law enforcement to be a major success for security forces as one of the persons arrested had avoided capture by law enforcement officials for almost 16 years. The police have confirmed that the long search and investigation for this individual has finally concluded and that the recent arrest of the suspect is a result of multiple agencies working in unison to bring him into custody after successfully locating him after many years of being on the run.

16-Year Hunt Ends With Arrest of Key Lashkar-e-Taiba Operative

The police have stated that the arrested suspects are members of a larger terror module with inter-state connections. The fact that two of the individuals arrested are Pakistani nationals demonstrates the transnational connections of this terrorist group and their persistent attempts to engage in terrorist activity in this region.

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A senior official stated that this operation was based on reliable intelligence regarding the presence of suspects in this area. Consequently, security forces acted on the intelligence received and conducted raids that resulted in the arrest of all five suspects. This arrest is viewed by officials as a “significant success” in the current war against terrorism occurring within Jammu & Kashmir.

Interrogation Process Underway to Gather Additional Insight into the Lashkar-e-Taiba Network

Now that all suspects have been arrested, investigators will conduct an interrogation of each suspect to learn more about the entire network and its operations. Investigators are trying to determine how long the module was in operation and what activities the module was conducting.

Officials believe the interrogation process will provide them with important information regarding other operatives, funding sources, and other future plans of the module. The investigation is also very focused on how two Pakistani terrorists entered into the state of Jammu & Kashmir and their relationship with their terrorist ‘handlers’ within Pakistan.

Lashkar-e-Taiba: Security Agencies Step Up Vigilance in Region

Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have increased the level of alert and operational tempo to counter cross border terrorism in the state of Jammu & Kashmir based on these arrests, and to prevent additional incidents of a similar nature and disrupt the terrorist networks operating in the state.

According to authorities involved in this effort, the success of this operation can largely be attributed to the ongoing collection of intelligence about the target and the collaborative effort from multiple agencies. As investigations move forward into what this organization has done and what other organizations may be associated with them, more information will come out. The authorities are also very clear that they intend to continue aggressively pursuing operations against terrorist-linked organizations in order to gain greater safety and stability in the area.

Also Read: Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Accused Sarabjit Singh Says He Is ‘Mentally Unwell’, Court Remands To Eight Days Of Police Custody    

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Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani Terrorists Among Five Arrested, Key Accused Caught After 16 Years
Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani Terrorists Among Five Arrested, Key Accused Caught After 16 Years
Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani Terrorists Among Five Arrested, Key Accused Caught After 16 Years
Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani Terrorists Among Five Arrested, Key Accused Caught After 16 Years

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