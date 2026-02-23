LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Hyderabad Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Across Telangana- What Residents Should Know

Hyderabad braces for thunderstorms, hail as IMD issues yellow alert across Telangana; heavy rain likely in several districts.

Hyderabad braces for thunderstorms, hail as IMD issues yellow alert across Telangana. (Photo: Canva)
Hyderabad braces for thunderstorms, hail as IMD issues yellow alert across Telangana. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 23, 2026 17:13:54 IST

Hyderabad is set for a spell of unstable weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city and 17 districts across Telangana. Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are likely over the next 24-48 hours under the influence of a strengthening weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Residents, especially in northern parts of Hyderabad, have been advised to remain cautious as rain activity is expected to intensify by evening.

Northern Hyderabad to Witness Intense Thunderstorms

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, scattered but intense thunderstorms are likely in Medchal, Dundigal, Shamirpet, Keesara and nearby areas on Monday evening (February 23).

The Siddipet–Medchal belt is expected to witness hailstorm activity, which may gradually move towards Jangaon and Yadadri-Bhongir. The storm system is predicted to advance further towards Hanmakonda and Bhadradri-Kothagudem within a few hours.

Several districts including Kamareddy, Sircilla, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nagarkurnool may receive isolated spells of rain accompanied by intense thunderstorms.

Bay of Bengal System Behind Weather Shift

The IMD has attributed the sudden weather change to a surface system developing over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to strengthen, pushing moisture-laden winds into southern India and triggering rainfall across Telangana.

Additionally, a surface trough extending from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra via Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is contributing to enhanced rainfall activity. Under the combined influence of these systems, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in parts of the state.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Rain Likely by Evening

In Hyderabad, the day is expected to begin with partly cloudy skies. However, rain activity is likely to increase later in the day or during the night. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast across the city, with some areas possibly receiving heavy showers.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32°C, while the minimum may settle near 22°C. Rising humidity levels could add to discomfort ahead of the rain.

Yellow Alert Issued for 17 Districts

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanumankonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Nagarkurnool.

Thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 30–40 kmph, lightning strikes and isolated heavy rainfall are expected in these areas.

A yellow alert indicates that residents should stay updated and be prepared for sudden weather changes.

Hyderabad Weather This Week: More Storms Ahead?

The IMD forecast suggests that Hyderabad could witness further rain or thunderstorms later this week, including the possibility of a dust storm around February 25. Cloudy skies and intermittent lightning activity may persist even if temperatures remain steady.

What Residents Should Know and Do

With thunderstorms and hail likely, residents are advised to:

  • Avoid open spaces during lightning activity

  • Stay indoors during intense thunderstorms

  • Secure loose objects on rooftops and balconies

  • Drive cautiously due to reduced visibility and slippery roads

Health experts also warn that fluctuating weather conditions could lead to seasonal illnesses, particularly among children and the elderly. Citizens are urged to take precautions against sudden exposure to rain and humidity.

As the Bay of Bengal system continues to intensify, authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Residents are advised to follow official updates and prepare for stormy conditions in the coming days.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 5:13 PM IST
QUICK LINKS