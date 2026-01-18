Jhansi Horror: Retired Railway Employee Kills Partner, Dismembers Her, Burns Body In Chilling Attempt To Erase Evidence

A deeply disturbing crime has come to light from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Reports say that the accused allegedly murdered a woman and then burned her body parts over several days in an attempt to wipe out evidence. The accused has been identified as Brijbhan, a retired railway employee. Some reports say that the victim was Brijbhan’s third wife while others say that she was a live-in partner or a girlfriend.

According to police the woman was allegedly killed inside the house, after which the accused chopped the body. He reportedly burnt different body parts bit by bit over nearly a week to avoid detection, believing it would destroy all evidence of the crime.

According to reports, the horrifying truth came out when police recovered a half-burnt body packed inside a blue box. When officers opened it, they found charred remains which confirmed that there had been a deliberate attempt to get rid of evidence.

थाना सीपरी बाजार क्षेत्रान्तर्गत बक्से में मिले अधजले शव व हड्डियाँ प्राप्त होने पर तत्काल सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, 03 संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। इस प्रकरण में की जा रही कार्यवाही के संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर की बाइट pic.twitter.com/waXhro44Am — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) January 18, 2026

How the murder was discovered

As per police, the case came to light late Saturday night when Brijbhan hired an auto-rickshaw and travelled with a sealed box. During the ride, he asked the driver to stop midway and got down saying that he had some work. After this he ran away and left the box inside the auto. The driver became suspicious after as he noticed a bad smell coming from the box and saw water leaking out of it. He was scared and immediately called the police at around 2 am, which led to the shocking discovery.

The police arrested Brijbhan soon after this, and launched a detailed investigation to understand what led to the killing and the entire timeline. Authorities are further exploring the angle of how the crime went unnoticed and if anyone else was involved.

Similar Cases in Recent Years

In recent years, India has witnessed similar domestic murder cases. In Delhi a girl named Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner. He had cut her body into pieces, and disposed of them gradually over weeks.

