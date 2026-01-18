LIVE TV
Jhansi Horror: Retired Railway Employee Kills Partner, Dismembers Her, Burns Body In Chilling Attempt To Erase Evidence

In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Brijbhan allegedly murdered a woman, possibly his third wife or live-in partner and burned her body parts over several days to destroy evidence. The crime came to light when he abandoned a sealed, foul-smelling box in an auto-rickshaw, prompting the driver to alert police. Brijbhan was arrested, and authorities are investigating further. Similar cases, like the Shraddha Walkar murder in Delhi, have occurred in recent years.

UP man murders partner, burns her body parts over a week (Image: Reprsentative photo)
UP man murders partner, burns her body parts over a week (Image: Reprsentative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 18, 2026 19:34:40 IST

A deeply disturbing crime has come to light from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Reports say that the accused allegedly murdered a woman and then burned her body parts over several days in an attempt to wipe out evidence. The accused has been identified as Brijbhan, a retired railway employee. Some reports say that the victim was Brijbhan’s third wife while others say that she was a live-in partner or a girlfriend. 

According to police the woman was allegedly killed inside the house, after which the accused chopped the body. He reportedly burnt different body parts bit by bit over nearly a week to avoid detection, believing it would destroy all evidence of the crime.

According to reports, the horrifying truth came out when police recovered a half-burnt body packed inside a blue box. When officers opened it, they found charred remains which confirmed that there had been a deliberate attempt to get rid of evidence. 

How the murder was discovered

As per police, the case came to light late Saturday night when Brijbhan hired an auto-rickshaw and travelled with a sealed box. During the ride, he asked the driver to stop midway and got down saying that he had some work. After this he ran away and left the box inside the auto. The driver became suspicious after as he noticed a bad smell coming from the box and saw water leaking out of it. He was scared and immediately called the police at around 2 am, which led to the shocking discovery.

The police arrested Brijbhan soon after this, and launched a detailed investigation to understand what led to the killing and the entire timeline. Authorities are further exploring the angle of how the crime went unnoticed and if anyone else was involved. 

Similar Cases in Recent Years

In recent years, India has witnessed similar domestic murder cases. In Delhi a girl named Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner. He had cut her body into pieces, and disposed of them gradually over weeks. 

Also Read: Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 7:34 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS