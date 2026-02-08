Kerala Spa Gang Rape: ‘35 Minutes of Horror’ At Knifepoint, Woman Dragged Into Locked Room; Heartbreaking Details Unfold

A shocking gang rape at an ayurvedic spa in Kerala’s Thiruvalla has triggered statewide outrage after the survivor told police she was assaulted at knifepoint inside a locked room for nearly 35 minutes. Two members of a six-person gang have been arrested, while police continue a manhunt for the remaining accused.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly stormed into the spa on February 1, demanded extortion money, and assaulted the woman employee after staff refused to pay what they described as “goonda tax”.

Survivor recounts ‘35 minutes of horror’

In her statement to the police, the survivor said one of the accused dragged her into a room, locked the door, held a knife to her neck, and sexually assaulted her. She told officers that the assault lasted about 35 minutes.

The FIR states that the accused allegedly threatened her, physically assaulted her, and recorded visuals inside the room.

The woman also alleged that the gang coerced her into calling the spa owner to demand Rs 3 lakh, claiming they had already collected Rs 50,000 and threatening to leak videos if the remaining amount was not paid.

She further told police she suspected one of the accused was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime.

Extortion angle and ‘quotation’ claim

The case took a new turn after the spa owner alleged that the crime may have been carried out as part of a ‘quotation’ arranged by a business rival. Police have recorded statements from both the survivor and the owner and are examining all angles, including whether the spa was operating in violation of any regulations.

Investigators confirmed that the gang allegedly looted Rs 25,000 from the spa during the incident.

Arrests made, KAPPA charges likely

Police have arrested two accused Subin Alexander Chacko and Berlin Das and launched a search for four others. Subin, described as a history-sheeter, had previously been booked under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPPA).

A senior police officer said authorities are preparing to invoke KAPPA provisions again to place the prime accused under preventive detention.

The officer also dismissed allegations that police personnel were involved in collecting regular extortion money from spas in the area, stating there is no evidence to support the claim in this case.

Reluctance to report and official intervention

The crime reportedly came to official notice only after the intervention of a Special Branch officer, as both the survivor and the spa owner were initially hesitant to approach the police.

Authorities said legal assistance and psychological counselling are being provided to the survivor through the District Legal Services Authority.

Rising crimes against women in Kerala

The incident has also reignited concerns over rising crimes against women in the state.

Home department data shows that since 2017, 1,18,581 cases related to crimes against women have been reported in Kerala. In just the first six months of this year, 9,501 cases were recorded, including 1,338 rape cases and 2,330 molestation cases.

In 2023, Kerala reported 18,980 cases of crimes against women, including 2,562 rapes and 4,816 molestation cases, slightly higher than 2022 figures.

According to the latest NCRB data, Kerala’s crime rate stands at 82%, significantly above the national average of 66.4%.

The data also shows that cruelty by husbands or relatives accounts for the majority of crimes against women, followed by kidnapping, assault with intent to outrage modesty, and rape.

Women’s safety at risk?

Despite the formation of a dedicated Women and Child Development Department in 2017, incidents of violence against women continue to be reported at worrying levels, raising questions about enforcement, monitoring, and prevention mechanisms.

As the investigation continues, the Thiruvalla spa gang rape case has once again spotlighted the urgent need for stronger safeguards for women and stricter action against repeat offenders involved in extortion and sexual violence.

