Kerala Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall And Strong Winds Gusting Up To 40 kmph Likely Across The State Over Next 3 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is issuing a Green Alert for all the districts of Kerala for ongoing summer rainfall activity with interspersed clouds of thunderstorm and wind gusts. According to Central Meteorological Department, there may be imminent chances of isolated parts of the state getting moderate rain with flashes of lightning and wind gusts reaching up to 40 kmph for the next three hours. The districts experiencing most active weather conditions for the next three hours are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki. Officials confirmed that summer rains will continue in Kerala giving a brief respite from scorching heat.

Kerala Weather Impact: Traffic, Flights & Daily Life

The current thunderstorms and intermittent showers are likely to affect the daily life of people in Kerala. The sudden showers will cause slow movement of traffic in cities due to low visibility and wet roads. Lightning and gusty winds will also increase the chances of temporary power cuts in some parts. Apart from that strong wind can cause tree branches to fall making road movement in difficult condition. Air travel may also be affected with minor delays if the intensity of thunderstorms increases but the authorities have not raised an alarm for major disruptions yet. Residents have been advised to stay alert and not travel for non-essential purposes during the peak hours of thunderstorms.

Kerala Weather Forecast for the Next 7 Days

Extended Forecast

A patchy weather pattern is forecast to prevail in Kerala for the next seven days, with interspersed clouds, showers and occasional thunderstorms. The diurnal temperature range will remain unchanged with temperatures hovering around 32-33°C during the day and about 25-27°C at night. Winds will form moderate with speeds ranging from 17 kmph to 20 kmph. Rainfall will be irregular over the next few days with some days having a higher probability of showers and others remaining overcast. The state will witness scattered rainfall on most days, which should help in curbing heat in many areas.

Kerala Weather Forecast: Timing, Areas & Rain Intensity

According to the IMD, rainfall activity over Kerala will be short-lived and highly localised in extent, with rapid variations in intensity. Thunderstorms are most likely to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. However, isolated showers may also occur at other times of the day. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is expected over Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts over the next three hours. Some pockets may experience wind gusts as high as 40 kmph during active thunderstorm periods. The weather department has advised people to stay alert as lightning activity may also be associated with such storm events.

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