KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy Of Engineering ₹5 Lakh Crore Industrial Land Scam

In a sharp political attack, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) levelled sensational allegations against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claiming that the Congress government is orchestrating a “₹5 lakh crore land scam” in the name of industrial land regularisation under the newly introduced Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP).

Calling it the “biggest land scam in India’s history,” KTR alleged that the Congress government is presenting a massive corruption scheme as a progressive policy. He said the policy was designed to regularise industrial lands by collecting only 30% of the government’s fixed registration value, whereas the previous BRS government had mandated payments of 100% to 200% of SRO rates for such transactions.

According to KTR, the Congress government has set its sights on 9,292 acres of prime land within Hyderabad, facilitating large-scale land acquisitions at throwaway prices. He claimed that the real beneficiaries of the policy are “Revanth Reddy’s brothers and close associates,” who, he alleged, have already entered into purchase agreements for several land parcels.

KTR further said the government’s insistence on completing applications within seven days, approvals in another seven days, and regularisation within 45 days indicates an attempt to “rush through the scam before the public realises what is happening.”

Accusing the Congress of converting the policy into an “ATM for the party and for Revanth,” KTR warned that industrialists availing the scheme may face legal consequences in the future. “Public property cannot be looted as though it is personal property,” he said.

He asserted that the alleged irregularities were exposed during a recent Cabinet meeting and accused the Chief Minister of misusing TS-iPASS originally intended to attract industries by turning it into a mechanism to sell off industrial lands.

KTR declared that the BRS is prepared to wage a legal battle over the issue and assured that, if voted back to power, the party will conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all transactions carried out under HILTP. “Those responsible for this large-scale corruption will face strict action,” he said.

Urging citizens and industrial stakeholders to stay away from the scheme, KTR cautioned them not to become victims of a policy “crafted solely for Revanth Reddy’s corruption.”

